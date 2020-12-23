Former NTV presenter Faith Muturi Ngugi and her hubby George Ngugi have welcomed baby number three into their family.

Ms Muturi shared the good news via her Instagram account, saying she is happy to bring another life into this world.

“Unto us a son is born.❤️ Join @george_ngugi_ and I in praising Jehovah!!🙏🏾🥳🤩🙌🏾🙌🏾” shared Faith Muturi.

George Ngugi also shared a photo of their new born covered with a love emoji saying; “Unto us a son is born.❤️ Join @faithmuturingugi and I in praising Jehovah!!🙏🏾🥳🤩🙌🏾🙌🏾”.

The media personality went public with her pregnancy on December 4th, 2020, narrating that a few years ago they were told by doctors that their chances of having kids were extremely low.

“Some of you know our story, that 3 doctors. Not one, not two, but 3 competent and credible doctors we respect, told us on different occasions that our chances of getting a baby were extremely low.

BUT GOD🙌🏾 Here we are, 3rd miracle December baby. He did it again. 🙏🏾 Jesus, you do all things well. Be praised, forever and always 💜💝 Cc: @george_ngugi_” shared Faith Muturi.

Faith Muturi Ngugi and her hubby George Ngugi

The couple welcomed their first born baby named Lemuel Imani in December 2016 and a bouncing baby girl on December 11th, 2018.

In a past interview, the TV Personality who walked down the aisle in December 2015, revealed that her husband proposed to her three times before their marriage.