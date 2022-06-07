RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Why former radio host Kelvin Migongo has dropped out of Nakuru senatorial race

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

The radio host was among celebrities' vying for elective seats in the upcoming general election

Former radio host Kelvin Daniel Migongo drops out of Nakuru senatorial race
Former radio host Kelvin Daniel Migongo drops out of Nakuru senatorial race

Media Personality Kelvin Daniel Migongo has officially withdrawn from the Nakuru County senatorial race after being handed a new role in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party.

Recommended articles

In a statement, Daniel who was vying for the seat on a Jubilee Party ticket explained that he has shelved his candidature to concentrate fully on his new role as the Jubilee Chief Youth Campaign Leader.

The youthful politician also promised to campaign for the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate – thanking President Uhuru Kenyatta for the opportunity.

Former radio host Kelvin Daniel Migongo drops out of Nakuru senatorial race
Former radio host Kelvin Daniel Migongo drops out of Nakuru senatorial race Former radio host Kelvin Daniel Migongo drops out of Nakuru senatorial race Pulse Live Kenya

“After the recent development that saw me being selected as the Jubilee Chief Youth Campaign Leader, I have taken the decision to withdraw from the race from the race of the Nakuru County senatorial seat, in the forthcoming 2022 elections.

"I am humbled, elated and truly honoured as I accept me appoint. Indeed, H.E Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta, by believing in me, you have believed in the Youth of Kenya. I will now be focused on a much higher need to consolidate votes to achieve electoral success for the Azimio La Umoja Campaign,” reads part of the statement.

Daniel also expressed his gratitude to the people of Nakuru for supporting his ambition of becoming their next senator.

Former radio host Kelvin Daniel Migongo drops out of Nakuru senatorial race
Former radio host Kelvin Daniel Migongo drops out of Nakuru senatorial race Former radio host Kelvin Daniel Migongo drops out of Nakuru senatorial race Pulse Live Kenya

Also Read: List of celebrities who have joined politics ahead of August polls

“We have planted an acorn, and before too long, we will harvest a giant oak. I thank you for the belief and your support. I will always cherish your incredible sense of sacrifice, your commitment; and loyalty to our vision. I give my words, that I will always be there for you; with you by you, through it all, in the struggle for a better Nakuru County and a much better Kenya,” added Kelvin added.

The former radio personality was among celebrities who were vying for elective posts ahead of August polls.

Others who are still in the race are Jalang’o who is vying for the Lang’ata parliamentary seat, MC Jessy - Imenti South Parliamentary seat, Bahati for Mathare Constituency, Refigah - Kibra Constituency and DNG for Woodley, Kenyatta Golf Course Ward, in Nairobi County.

The statement from Kelvin Daniel
The statement from Kelvin Daniel The statement from Kelvin Daniel Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why former radio host Kelvin Migongo has dropped out of Nakuru senatorial race

Why former radio host Kelvin Migongo has dropped out of Nakuru senatorial race

Nadia Mukami teams up with 'Pombe' hitmaker Iyanii for a new banger [Video]

Nadia Mukami teams up with 'Pombe' hitmaker Iyanii for a new banger [Video]

Zari Hassan set to land in Nairobi for her annual All White Party [Details]

Zari Hassan set to land in Nairobi for her annual All White Party [Details]

Singer Harmonize appoints Frida Kajala as his new manager, signals reunion

Singer Harmonize appoints Frida Kajala as his new manager, signals reunion

Otile Brown signs his first major ambassadorial deal [Photos]

Otile Brown signs his first major ambassadorial deal [Photos]

Actor Kevin Samuel opens up on his Igiza role, makes comeback in local scene

Actor Kevin Samuel opens up on his Igiza role, makes comeback in local scene

Why Eric Omondi has been put on compulsory bed rest ahead of Ugandan show

Why Eric Omondi has been put on compulsory bed rest ahead of Ugandan show

Betty Kyallo unveils trailer of her reality series set to air on Showmax [Video]

Betty Kyallo unveils trailer of her reality series set to air on Showmax [Video]

Joyce Omondi's emotional tribute to late father a year after his death

Joyce Omondi's emotional tribute to late father a year after his death

Trending

Alex Mwakideu reacts on Jalango's stolen money

Alex Mwakideu with Jalango staffers

Bahati calls out wife Diana Marua over her dressing

Singer Bahati and Diana Marua

Alchemist Bar shut down to allow investigations

The bar is owned by businessman Peng Chen who is married to former Citizen TV news anchor Michelle Morgan.

Top Kameme FM presenter Muthoni Wa Kirumba quits after 12 years

Kameme FM presenter Muthoni Wa Kirumba and President Uhuru Kenyatta posing for a photo