Why former radio host Kelvin Migongo has dropped out of Nakuru senatorial race

In a statement, Daniel who was vying for the seat on a Jubilee Party ticket explained that he has shelved his candidature to concentrate fully on his new role as the Jubilee Chief Youth Campaign Leader.

The youthful politician also promised to campaign for the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate – thanking President Uhuru Kenyatta for the opportunity.

“After the recent development that saw me being selected as the Jubilee Chief Youth Campaign Leader, I have taken the decision to withdraw from the race from the race of the Nakuru County senatorial seat, in the forthcoming 2022 elections.

"I am humbled, elated and truly honoured as I accept me appoint. Indeed, H.E Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta, by believing in me, you have believed in the Youth of Kenya. I will now be focused on a much higher need to consolidate votes to achieve electoral success for the Azimio La Umoja Campaign,” reads part of the statement.

Daniel also expressed his gratitude to the people of Nakuru for supporting his ambition of becoming their next senator.

“We have planted an acorn, and before too long, we will harvest a giant oak. I thank you for the belief and your support. I will always cherish your incredible sense of sacrifice, your commitment; and loyalty to our vision. I give my words, that I will always be there for you; with you by you, through it all, in the struggle for a better Nakuru County and a much better Kenya,” added Kelvin added.

The former radio personality was among celebrities who were vying for elective posts ahead of August polls.

Others who are still in the race are Jalang’o who is vying for the Lang’ata parliamentary seat, MC Jessy - Imenti South Parliamentary seat, Bahati for Mathare Constituency, Refigah - Kibra Constituency and DNG for Woodley, Kenyatta Golf Course Ward, in Nairobi County.