Former Radio Maisha Presenter Christina Korosso popularly known as Tinah Korosso has made radio comeback via East Africa Radio in Tanzania.

In an update seen by Pulse Live, Tinah will be hosting the Weekend Breakfast (Saturday and Sunday- 6-10am) alongside Evans Bukuku and Bobby Mongi.

Welcoming Ms Korosso to the station, East Africa Radio wrote; “@weekendbreakfasttz wanamtambulisha Tinah Korosso @tkorosso kama #mamamwenyenyumba. Atakuwa anasikika kwenye radio zenu siku Za weekend na kukupa kinachojiri yeye akiwa kama Mama mwenye nyumba. Tega sikio lako kwenye @eastafricaredio kuanzia weekend hii kujua kinachojiri”.

Tinah Korosso

Journalism Career

Tinah Korosso kicked off her Radio career at Cloud FM, one of Tanzania’s best top rated radio stations, before moving to East Africa Radio from 2010 to 2012. This will be the second time, Tinah is working with East Africa Radio.

She later on joined PiliPili FM in Mombasa where she worked for 1 year and 7 months before Radio Maisha came calling. At Maisha she used to host the evening drive dubbed Maisha Jioni alongside Zuleka Walolo Ajabu, from 2013 to 2016.

Tinah was also part of the contingent that represented Tanzania in the first season of Tusker Project Fame.

Tinah Korosso

In a separate post, Evans Bukuku also alerted his fans to tune into East Africa Radio, with a promise to brighten their morning.

“So after many years of figuring things out...I'm back on the airwaves with a strong team to brighten up your weekend mornings 💯💯😎💪🏾 Glad to feature with @tkorosso & @bobbymongi.. Listen in from 6-10am and enjoy the vibe 👍🏾👍🏾🔊🎶” wrote Evans Bukuku