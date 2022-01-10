RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ex-Switch TV anchor Muitiriri lands new job days after station shut down

Dennis Milimo

I serve a God who neither sleeps nor slumbers - Frederick Muitiriri

Former Switch TV news anchor Frederick Muitiriri with his former colleagues at Switch TV
Former Switch TV news anchor Frederick Muitiriri with his former colleagues at Switch TV

Former Switch TV news anchor Frederick Muitiriri has landed a new job, days after the Red Cross owned station (Switch) closed down rendering its employees jobless.

In a post seen by this writer, Muitiriri has joined TV47 as a Swahili news anchor. He had worked at Switch TV for two years before the station’s management reached on a decision to shut down the station.

“On Dec 31st 2021, my former station officially closed and rendered many of us jobless, COVID-19 manenos, but by 5th of Jan 2022, God had already opened a new door at TV47, Home of Untold Stories!

“I serve a God who neither sleeps nor slumbers. He is a kind and a loving God, He is a good God. He's a miracle worker! I hope that this will convince you that you can actually give your life to Him to truly direct your paths! Bwana Asifiwe!,” shared Frederick Muitiriri.

Former Switch TV news anchor Frederick Muitiriri joins TV47
Former Switch TV news anchor Frederick Muitiriri joins TV47 Former Switch TV news anchor Frederick Muititiri joins TV47 Pulse Live Kenya

On December, 31 2021, Muitiriri put up a long Instagram post, detailing his stay at Switch TV and how things had unfolded.

“Some personal news. After almost two years serving Switch TV Kenya, lights have been switched off. It's an end of an era.

"As some maybe aware, the station has moved on to a different direction which meant closing down of our Newsroom😢. I was honoured and privileged to lead a team of more than 25 young, innovative, smart, creative and extremely hard-working individuals, who I'm sure, will excel in whichever field God will lead them to,” reads part of his post.

Former Switch TV news anchor Frederick Muititiri joins TV47
Former Switch TV news anchor Frederick Muititiri joins TV47 Former Switch TV news anchor Frederick Muititiri joins TV47 Pulse Live Kenya

Muitiriri also expressed gratitude towards his former boss Miss Tamima for the opportunity to work with Switch TV.

“I'm extremely grateful to my former boss @misstamima who gave me The Shot. To my current boss, Simaloi Dajom, I pray that the Lord will guide you in the next phase of this project.

"I've been privileged to have met very good hearted people at Switch TV, made life easy and enjoyable. My staff members have been the best team I've ever led and I know they know I'm praying for them fervently. To our our viewers and panelists, asanteni Sana,” Muitiriri said.

Also Read: My wife was 7 months pregnant when I got fired – Ex-Inooro TV news anchor opens up

Former Switch TV news anchor Frederick Muitiriri with his former colleagues at Switch TV. Frederick Muititiri joins TV47
Former Switch TV news anchor Frederick Muitiriri with his former colleagues at Switch TV. Frederick Muititiri joins TV47 Former Switch TV news anchor Frederick Muititiri joins TV47 Pulse Live Kenya

Previously, Frederick Muitiriri has worked with Radio Maisha, Citizen Radio and Inooro TV. He is also a former Cop.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

