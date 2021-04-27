Former Tahidi High Actor Dennis Mugo aka OJ is celebrating his Mother who got married on Tuesday (Today).
My mother got married today, she is 60 - Ex-Tahidi High Actor OJ
Love is a beautiful thing!
In a post seen by Pulse Live, OJ disclosed that his 60-year-old mother tied the knot at the Office of the Attorney General.
“My mother got married today she kedo 60. Love such a wonderful thing. #nevertoolate.
cheers mama 😘” shared OJ.
Mama OJ’s wedding excited a section of his fans and followers, who could not help it but congratulate her.
Film Director and script Writer Abel Mutua also joined the conversation, wishing Mama OJ a happy marriage life.
“This is beautiful!!! Wishing them a wonderful and fulfilling life ahead” said Abel Mutua.
Reactions
bow_lilloh “Niko na hopes at 31 ave along waaaaaaay to go”
phinnie_obede “❤️❤️❤️Love is ageless”
redge_macharia “Congratulations 🎉. Small Sis really grown too”
judith.nana “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ just beautiful”
caro_murugi “Congrats to her🔥🔥🔥🔥”
mugure_j “She looks happy...congratulations to her👏👏”
berylrostle68 “❤️❤️❤️”
shoeniverse.ke_ “Congrats”
nginavicky “❤️🔥Congratulations mami”
janetnzilanindambu “Wow congratulations to her many blessings on their path ❤️❤️❤️❤️”
florence_ireri “👏👏👏👏 congratulations”
awnz_njue “Congratulations... Love has to find its way”
angela_wambui “Aaaww congratulations to mummy”
luxe.collections_kenya “This is soo beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ love is ageless”
van.karimi “Congratulations to her...beautiful Bride... Age is just a number❤️”
patie61 “I was about to give up until I come across this post”
jaquelinekahihukimathi “Congratulations to her”
lucy.mwangim “@dennismugooj that's what's up..she looks so happy”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke