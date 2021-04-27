My mother got married today, she is 60 - Ex-Tahidi High Actor OJ

In a post seen by Pulse Live, OJ disclosed that his 60-year-old mother tied the knot at the Office of the Attorney General.

“My mother got married today she kedo 60. Love such a wonderful thing. #nevertoolate.

cheers mama 😘” shared OJ.

Former Tahidi High Actor OJ’s Mother gets married at 60 (photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Mama OJ’s wedding excited a section of his fans and followers, who could not help it but congratulate her.

Film Director and script Writer Abel Mutua also joined the conversation, wishing Mama OJ a happy marriage life.

“This is beautiful!!! Wishing them a wonderful and fulfilling life ahead” said Abel Mutua.

Reactions

bow_lilloh “Niko na hopes at 31 ave along waaaaaaay to go”

redge_macharia “Congratulations 🎉. Small Sis really grown too”

mugure_j “She looks happy...congratulations to her👏👏”

janetnzilanindambu “Wow congratulations to her many blessings on their path ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

awnz_njue “Congratulations... Love has to find its way”

angela_wambui “Aaaww congratulations to mummy”

luxe.collections_kenya “This is soo beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ love is ageless”

van.karimi “Congratulations to her...beautiful Bride... Age is just a number❤️”

patie61 “I was about to give up until I come across this post”