RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My mother got married today, she is 60 - Ex-Tahidi High Actor OJ

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Love is a beautiful thing!

Dennis Mugo aka OJ and his Parents
Dennis Mugo aka OJ and his Parents Dennis Mugo aka OJ and his Parents Pulse Live Kenya

Former Tahidi High Actor Dennis Mugo aka OJ is celebrating his Mother who got married on Tuesday (Today).

Recommended articles

In a post seen by Pulse Live, OJ disclosed that his 60-year-old mother tied the knot at the Office of the Attorney General.

“My mother got married today she kedo 60. Love such a wonderful thing. #nevertoolate.

cheers mama 😘” shared OJ.

Former Tahidi High Actor OJ’s Mother gets married at 60 (photos)
Former Tahidi High Actor OJ’s Mother gets married at 60 (photos) Former Tahidi High Actor OJ’s Mother gets married at 60 (photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Mama OJ’s wedding excited a section of his fans and followers, who could not help it but congratulate her.

Film Director and script Writer Abel Mutua also joined the conversation, wishing Mama OJ a happy marriage life.

“This is beautiful!!! Wishing them a wonderful and fulfilling life ahead” said Abel Mutua.

Former Tahidi High Actor OJ’s Mother gets married at 60 (photos)
Former Tahidi High Actor OJ’s Mother gets married at 60 (photos) Former Tahidi High Actor OJ’s Mother gets married at 60 (photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Reactions

bow_lilloh “Niko na hopes at 31 ave along waaaaaaay to go”

phinnie_obede “❤️❤️❤️Love is ageless”

redge_macharia “Congratulations 🎉. Small Sis really grown too”

judith.nana “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ just beautiful”

caro_murugi “Congrats to her🔥🔥🔥🔥”

mugure_j “She looks happy...congratulations to her👏👏”

berylrostle68 “❤️❤️❤️”

shoeniverse.ke_ “Congrats”

nginavicky “❤️🔥Congratulations mami”

janetnzilanindambu “Wow congratulations to her many blessings on their path ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

florence_ireri “👏👏👏👏 congratulations”

awnz_njue “Congratulations... Love has to find its way”

angela_wambui “Aaaww congratulations to mummy”

luxe.collections_kenya “This is soo beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ love is ageless”

van.karimi “Congratulations to her...beautiful Bride... Age is just a number❤️”

patie61 “I was about to give up until I come across this post”

jaquelinekahihukimathi “Congratulations to her”

lucy.mwangim @dennismugooj that's what's up..she looks so happy”

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke