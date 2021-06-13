Former TPF Star David Major’s emotional message to mother, late Dr. Margaret Ogola

In his message, the musician cum audio engineer celebrated his mother on what would have been her birthday celebration describing her as a ‘woman of intense faith’ sharing that her grace kept him going.

“”A woman of intense vision, passion and faith.' Happy Birthday Mama. Even in your absence your grace kept me going and got me through the toughest moments. The love you shared with the world in the time God gave you is a love of lifetimes. You never took it for granted. Always pro-life. Continue watching over us. Love you Mama,”

The singer also poured his heart out by singing ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ at yesterday’s event ‘ A Tribute Series to Stevie Wonder’ held by lawyer and performing artist, June Gachui.

Battling Addiction

As of February 2021, the singer had been in rehab for four months.

However, in March, D Major had been hospitalized again, days after leaving Rehab.

D Major’s hospitalization was made public by Alvan Gatitu aka Alvan Love, who has been hosting the singer at his house since leaving Rehab.

In a Facebook post, Alvan, who is also a TPF star, asked his fans to say a prayer for David Major.

“Guys help me Pray for David Ogola D major

Since Saturday morning he had to be taken to hospital after developing health complications

4 seizures in a span of 6 hours bado ako huko.

He can't stay with me anymore since he needs monitoring from a medical facility.

He had no where else to go” shared Alvan Gatitu.

David Major with Alvan Love Pulse Live Kenya

In 2018, D Major had also put out a post on Facebook saying he was battling seizures and depression.

In November 2020, the musician had been spotted on the streets of Mirema drive in Roysambu, having been homeless and going through a rough patch in his life.

Through his fellow TPF contestant, Alvan Love, Kenyans came through for David Major by contributing funds to help him seek medication and eventually rehabilitation. To show his gratitude David put out these words:

"Without these close friends of mine, I wouldn't be looking as decent as I am looking right now. I am out of the hospital. I am now headed to rehab and it looks amazing. Thanks for having my back, thanks for the prayers. It's been a tough year but y 'all came through and I love you guys."

David Major Pulse Live Kenya

David was a contestant on the second season of Tusker project fame. The East African singing competition aired for 5 seasons, with the last one in 2013.