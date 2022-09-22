RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Former Vioja Mahakamani actor appeals for help for ailing son

Amos Robi

Kokoto's son, Wesley Obama is suffering from sickle cell disease and requires surgery

Actor Lawrence also known as Kokoto Lijodi
Actor Lawrence also known as Kokoto Lijodi

Ex-Vioja Mahakamani actor Lawrence Gwak popularly Kokoto Lijodi has appealed to the public and well-wishers to help him raise funds to facilitate the treatment of his son who is diagnosed with sickle cell disease.

Recommended articles

The thespian through his social media pages said his son, Wesley Obama has been in and out of the hospital but could see the visits come to a halt if he raises the Sh625,275 required for treatment which is to be undertaken in India.

He noted that he is looking to raise the fund soonest as doctors have given his son timelines to have received treatment.

Kokoto Lijodi and his son Wesley Obama
Kokoto Lijodi and his son Wesley Obama Kokoto Lijodi and his son Wesley Obama Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Vioja Mahakamani actor discharged after successful kidney transplant

"You may have heard of my son's illness. Yes. Wesley Obama was diagnosed with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) - a blood-related disorder. From time to time, we've always worked tirelessly to see him in and off the hospital.

An urgent surgery of the spleen and vaccination was recommended by doctors from the last medical checkup. Currently, my family and I are not in a position to raise this much and considering the timeline given by doctors (medication be done by the end of august)," Kokoto said.

Kokoto also urged the public to embrace and support those diagnosed with the disease revealing that it was a hard disease to deal with it.

Kokoto Lijoti and his son Wesley Obama
Kokoto Lijoti and his son Wesley Obama Kokoto Lijoti and his son Wesley Obama Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Uhuru comes to the rescue of ex-Vioja Mahakamani actor

“I also appeal to you to remember Wesley Obama in your prayers. Let's also spare our time during this month to give hope to those suffering from sickle cell. It's a monster I tell you! Let's give them hope, let's show them, love, let's embrace them. It can be CONQUERED! But not until we JOIN HANDS,” Kokoto said.

Well-wishers looking to support Kokoto for the treatment of Obama can channel their funds to Paybill Number 8048537, Account name: Wesley Obama.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Former Vioja Mahakamani actor appeals for help for ailing son

Former Vioja Mahakamani actor appeals for help for ailing son

Finally! 'The Real Housewives of Nairobi' confirmed for production [Details]

Finally! 'The Real Housewives of Nairobi' confirmed for production [Details]

TikToker Kelvin Kinuthia involved in accident [Photos]

TikToker Kelvin Kinuthia involved in accident [Photos]

Music platform Mdundo marks 10 years since its founding

Music platform Mdundo marks 10 years since its founding

Arrow Bwoy's advice to men after fiancé's tough pregnancy journey

Arrow Bwoy's advice to men after fiancé's tough pregnancy journey

True to the game: Nonini signs fresh talent, teases upcoming single [New Song Alert]

True to the game: Nonini signs fresh talent, teases upcoming single [New Song Alert]

Kanye West denies trying to sell all his songs for $175 Million

Kanye West denies trying to sell all his songs for $175 Million

Juliani responds to trolls on having a struggling career

Juliani responds to trolls on having a struggling career

Tems, Burna Boy, and Rema continue run on Billboard Hot 100

Tems, Burna Boy, and Rema continue run on Billboard Hot 100

Trending

Cardi B sentenced over strip club fight after pleading guilty

Cardi B sentenced over strip club fight after pleading guilty

Burna Boy and his ex-girlfriend Steflon Don

'Some things he said in the song are lies' - Steflon Don reacts to Burna boy's hit song 'Last Last'

Burna Boy and bae, Stefflon Don all loved up at his 28th birthday party [BukiHQ]

'It's over a year' - Stefflon Don finally speaks on break up with Burna Boy (WATCH)

Rayvanny and Paula Kajala

Rayvanny confirms breakup with Paula Kajala during live performance