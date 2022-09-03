RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I am glad I lost Jamal’s unborn baby - Amber Ray

Charles Ouma

Controversial socialite Amber Ray has revealed that she is delighted that she lost ex-husband Jamal Marlow 'Rohosafi's unborn baby, revealing the circumstances that led to the miscarriage.

In an interview shared on her YouTube channel, the socialite revealed that despite knowing that Jamal was a married man, she fell for him and a pregnancy resulted.

Amber Ray recounted that Jamal, who at the time was her neighbour in Syokimau, told her that he was in the process of divorcing his first wife Amira and that they (Jamal and Amber Ray) would live happily ever after.

“We were neighbours I knew they were married but when this guy came to me he told me that they are going through a divorce and he told me she was ok with it that’s why I was so comfortable even for us to post each other on social media.

“You know what, I even got pregnant for the guy,” Amber Ray narrated.

Shortly after getting pregnant, the socialite discovered that Jamal was not going to divorce Amira after he posted his first wife and their two sons on his social media account.

According to the diva, the discovery that she had been taken for a ride and Jamal was not going to divorce Amira stressed her to the point of suffering a miscarriage.

"And then that's when everything came to light coz after that is when he posted the wife and the kids and I felt like no something is not right. Why would you post someone that you are going through a divorce with? I was going through a lot… people abusing me on social media and now am in this place am so confused about what is going on. But unfortunately or say fortunately I got a miscarriage," Amber Ray explained.

"But somehow I feel like I prefer it went down that way coz I don't think I will ever have any strength of being a single mother ever in my life. In the whole scenario, there is no way we could have ended up together. There is no way we could have stayed together you know coz it was wrong from the word go," she added.

The diva added that looking back, she is glad that she lost Jamal’s unborn baby as this saved her from her fear of being a single mother to two children as there is no way she could have ended up together with Jamal.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
