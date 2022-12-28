Francis Gachuri issues personal statement after RMS food poisoning incident

The incident which claimed the life of one staffer occurred on December 26, 2022, and affected staff working on the Christmas shift.

Gachuri on his social media said he was well adding that the matter was being handled professionally.

“Thank you all for your calls, texts and kind concern. I am well. Condolences to the family of our departed colleague. Best wishes and quick recovery to our colleagues who are recuperating. The food poisoning situation is being handled professionally and with utmost care. It is well,” he noted.

Speaking on the incident, RMS Managing Director Wachira Waruru said the company was providing the necessary support to the affected staff. Waruru added that the company was taking steps to ensure a similar incident does not re-occur.

Confirming the death of one of the staffers, Waruru condoled the family of the deceased, sending his message of warmth to the loved ones.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened to inform the public that one staff member has unfortunately succumbed to the illness attributed to suspected food poisoning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of our deceased staff member during this difficult time," said Wachira.

