ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Francis Gachuri issues personal statement after RMS food poisoning incident

Amos Robi

Gachuri's statement comes after the incident claimed the life of one Royal Media Services staffer

Citizen TV Reporter Francis Gachuri
Citizen TV Reporter Francis Gachuri

Citizen TV Political Affairs Editor Francis Gachuri has issued a personal statement following the food poisoning incident at the Royal Media Services (RMS) offices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The incident which claimed the life of one staffer occurred on December 26, 2022, and affected staff working on the Christmas shift.

Gachuri on his social media said he was well adding that the matter was being handled professionally.

“Thank you all for your calls, texts and kind concern. I am well. Condolences to the family of our departed colleague. Best wishes and quick recovery to our colleagues who are recuperating. The food poisoning situation is being handled professionally and with utmost care. It is well,” he noted.

Royal Media Services signage
Royal Media Services signage Pulse Live Kenya

READ: RMS MD speaks after colleague dies of food poisoning

Speaking on the incident, RMS Managing Director Wachira Waruru said the company was providing the necessary support to the affected staff. Waruru added that the company was taking steps to ensure a similar incident does not re-occur.

Confirming the death of one of the staffers, Waruru condoled the family of the deceased, sending his message of warmth to the loved ones.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened to inform the public that one staff member has unfortunately succumbed to the illness attributed to suspected food poisoning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of our deceased staff member during this difficult time," said Wachira.

Royal Media Services MD Wachira Waruru
Royal Media Services MD Wachira Waruru Pulse Live Kenya

Other affected staffers continue recuperating in hospital.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mixed reactions as Justina Syokau releases new year song 'Twendi Twendi Thilii' [WATCH]

Mixed reactions as Justina Syokau releases new year song 'Twendi Twendi Thilii' [WATCH]

Francis Gachuri issues personal statement after RMS food poisoning incident

Francis Gachuri issues personal statement after RMS food poisoning incident

Marriage not on my mind, I still have a lot to accomplish - Spice Diana

Marriage not on my mind, I still have a lot to accomplish - Spice Diana

Kardashian breaks into tears, uses ‘f’ word while talking about Kanye West

Kardashian breaks into tears, uses ‘f’ word while talking about Kanye West

Shakilla opens up about battling mental health issues

Shakilla opens up about battling mental health issues

Ladies these days love me way too much - Harmonize throws shade at Kajala

Ladies these days love me way too much - Harmonize throws shade at Kajala

I only live for now - Amber Ray on moving in together with fiancé

I only live for now - Amber Ray on moving in together with fiancé

Bobi Wine’s son says he wants ‘to join the army’

Bobi Wine’s son says he wants ‘to join the army’

Amazing Christmas moments celebrities have posted [Photos]

Amazing Christmas moments celebrities have posted [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rick Ross

US Rapper Rick Ross gushes over Zari’s All-White party

Lupita Nyong'o finally unveils boyfriend Selema Masekela in heartwarming video

Lupita Nyong'o finally unveils boyfriend in heartwarming video

Basketmouth and his wife, Elsie [Instagram/Basketmouth]

Basketmouth announces the end of his 12-year marriage

Kenyan actor Gibson Gathu

6 things you didn't know about the late Gibson Gathu