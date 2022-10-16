Frankie having fun with Corazon Kwamboka after hinting at reunion [Video]

The couple's breakup earlier in the year was dramatic with their dirty linen finding its way to social media.

The viral video shows the duo walking around a lakeside hotel.

Fans opined that the pair could be back together or their whole breakup saga was a publicity stunt, a thing that is becoming too familiar with local celebrities.

“Do you still believe they broke up.” Wondered amie.cate.

“Wanafanya tunakaa wajinga.” Added sonia_moe.

Hinting at possible reunion

The video comes barely a month after the fitness enthusiast hinted at possible reunion in a video in which the gym enthusiast had a hypothetical conversation with his baby mama.

The video started off with his baby mama thanking him for gifting their children a teddy bear.

"Baby mama: thank you for the teddy bear, the kids love it” to which Frankie responds, “no problem anything for the kids".

The brief hypothetical conversation was followed by Frankie grabbing a stool and settling down in front of his computer with a sly grin to enjoy action from the other end as apparently, the teddy bear in question had a hidden camera for the gym enthusiasts to monitor unfolding events on the other end where her baby mama could be seen.

When the computer screen lights up, Corazon Kwamboka can be seen attending to domestic chores while dancing with their two children also present.

Perched on Kwamboka’s is the pair’s son while their older daughter is seen seated on the couch watching her mom and baby brother.