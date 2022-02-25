RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Frankie reacts to break up with Corazon Kwamboka with this video

Celebrity fitness instructor Frankie Just GymIt has apparently reacted to his break up with lawyer and businesswoman Corazon Kwamboka.

In a post on his Instagram page, Frankie borrowed the words from a song called Everything Sucks by Vaultboy which he tagged to communicate what he was feeling at the time.

Everything sucks, just kidding everything is great, no really. I haven't thought about my ex today. Oh wait, f*** I just did,” reads the lyrics of part of the song Frankie shared.

This is the first time the gym instructor referenced his recent breakup with Kwamboka.

Many of his followers sent messages of encouragement to heal from his break-up.

Corazon Kwamboka’s public announcement

The mother of two initially put up a post of a red rose with the caption, "I'm single. Life goes on," only to later delete it and instead posted a black rose with a more detailed caption which read: "I’m single. I choose me. Life goes on."

The post took her fans by surprise, given that just days prior - on Valentine's Day - they had both revealed their second-born's face for the first time in family photos they shared online.

Following Corazon's post, a glance at the celebrity's popular Instagram profile revealed that she had deleted all photos of herself and the fitness instructor.

Kwamboka is yet to divulged details of the broken relationship but it would go without mentioning that their engagement has also been called off.

Frankie had proposed marriage to Kwamboka during a trip to Zanzibar in August 2021.

“I said yes!!!! To happiness, to love and to a whole lot of fun with the one person, I don’t ever want to live without. Frankie, [I] can’t wait to say I do” Kwamboka announced at the time.

In November 2019, Frankie had broken up with his then partner - fashion influencer Maureen Waititu - with the details of their breakup then remaining largely private.

It was not until Ms Waititu disclosed that she had battled depression following their split that their

In the last few months, I've been the most vulnerable. I asked God to show my scars, so that anyone who experiences me can know that there is a God who heals,” she wrote, in a post from March 2020.

In an interview where she spoke about battling depression, Ms Waititu stated: "“It’s no secret that I just broke up with my boyfriend about six months ago and let me tell you guys it was tough and I remember not being able to know how to react. Of course, let me tell you with anything break-up or grieving someone who’s past away or anything it’s just a process… trust the process."

She would later reveal that Frankie had been her first love and that she still had love for the father of her two sons.

Her continued candor over the details of her relationship with Frankie is sometimes seen as what pushed the fitness guru to go public with his then-new relationship with Corazon, only posting a suggestive photo at the time.

In July 2020, Corazon confirmed that she was expecting a child with Frankie after months of speculation over their close association.

