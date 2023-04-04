The sports category has moved to a new website.

Arocho speaks on new salary at Radio 47 & reasons for leaving Radio Jambo

Amos Robi

Former Radio Jambo sports presenter, Fred Arocho, has finally revealed the reasons behind his departure from the Radio Africa-owned station where he worked for close to fifteen years.

Radio 47 presenters Ali Hassan and Fred Arocho
Radio 47 presenters Ali Hassan and Fred Arocho

In a recent interview with digital creators, Arocho explained that his departure was driven by the need for growth and new challenges. He emphasized the importance of seeking growth in life, stating that staying in one place for too long leads to redundancy.

"I was being paid well at Radio Jambo but Radio 47 increased the package and now it feels the efforts I have put in for all the time I have been on radio are finally paying off," Arocho explained.

Although he did not disclose his exact salary, he mentioned that it was above half a million, putting it between Sh500,000 and Sh1 million. Arocho was pleased with the increase in his earnings, which he believed reflected his hard work and dedication.

Radio 47 presenters Ali Hassan and Fred Arocho
Radio 47 presenters Ali Hassan and Fred Arocho Pulse Live Kenya
The move to Radio 47 presents an opportunity for Arocho to broaden his horizons and further develop his skills in sports commentary.

In his departure statement, Arocho thanked his fans and his former management at Radio Africa for the support they offered him.

"I really thank Radio Africa which has have employed me for the 14 years I have been on Radio, I began at Milele before I joined Radio Jambo.

"To my fans who make me who I am, thank you very much for the unwavering support," he said.

At Radio 47, Arocho will continue with his sports commentary niche, which has been his passion for many years. He will pair up with seasoned presenter Hassan Mwana wa Ali, who left Radio Maisha for the Cape Media-owned station.

Radio Presenter Fred Arocho
Radio Presenter Fred Arocho Pulse Live Kenya

He will host two sports shows on Saturdays and Sundays. The move to Radio 47 presents an opportunity for Arocho to broaden his horizons and further develop his skills in sports commentary.

Radio 47 is looking to penetrate the competitive media scene and has began by poaching presenters from some of the top radio stations.

Among those brought on board include Emmanuel Mwashumbe, Billy Miya, Hassan Ali, Mbaruk Mwalimu, Geoffrey Mung'ou, Mwanaisha Chidzuga and Eva Mwalili.

Billy Miya and Mbaruk Mwalimu
Billy Miya and Mbaruk Mwalimu Pulse Live Kenya

Others in the station's programme lineup include Lizah Mutuku, Dr Ofweneke, Manucho the young Turk and Mkamburi Chigogo.

Amos Robi
Arocho speaks on new salary at Radio 47 & reasons for leaving Radio Jambo

