Arocho speaks on new salary at Radio 47 & reasons for leaving Radio Jambo

"I was being paid well at Radio Jambo but Radio 47 increased the package and now it feels the efforts I have put in for all the time I have been on radio are finally paying off," Arocho explained.

Although he did not disclose his exact salary, he mentioned that it was above half a million, putting it between Sh500,000 and Sh1 million. Arocho was pleased with the increase in his earnings, which he believed reflected his hard work and dedication.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The move to Radio 47 presents an opportunity for Arocho to broaden his horizons and further develop his skills in sports commentary.

In his departure statement, Arocho thanked his fans and his former management at Radio Africa for the support they offered him.

"I really thank Radio Africa which has have employed me for the 14 years I have been on Radio, I began at Milele before I joined Radio Jambo.

"To my fans who make me who I am, thank you very much for the unwavering support," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Radio 47, Arocho will continue with his sports commentary niche, which has been his passion for many years. He will pair up with seasoned presenter Hassan Mwana wa Ali, who left Radio Maisha for the Cape Media-owned station.

Pulse Live Kenya

He will host two sports shows on Saturdays and Sundays. The move to Radio 47 presents an opportunity for Arocho to broaden his horizons and further develop his skills in sports commentary.

Radio 47 presenters line-up

ADVERTISEMENT

Radio 47 is looking to penetrate the competitive media scene and has began by poaching presenters from some of the top radio stations.

Among those brought on board include Emmanuel Mwashumbe, Billy Miya, Hassan Ali, Mbaruk Mwalimu, Geoffrey Mung'ou, Mwanaisha Chidzuga and Eva Mwalili.

Pulse Live Kenya