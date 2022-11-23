RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Fred Machoka celebrates wife's birthday with sweet old photos

Masia Wambua

Fred Obachi Machoka takes a walk down memory lane as he celebrates wife's birthday.

Fred Obachi and his wife Sophie
Fred Obachi and his wife Sophie

Seasoned radio host and TV presenter Fred Obachi Machoka, known for his love of Rhumba music has joined his wife Sophie in celebrating yet another birthday.

Sophie turned a year older on November 23 and the Citizen TV presenter made all the stops to ensure she felt appreciated.

Obachi who fancies calling himself Uncle Fred Obachi and his wife have been together for a monumental 42 years.

TBT photo of Obachi and his wife Sophie
TBT photo of Obachi and his wife Sophie Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Fred Obachi Machoka’s heartfelt message to his wife of 41 years [Photos]

To underscore his message, Machoka shared a series of old photos of them together with the caption: "Where you go I will go, where you stay I will stay, your people will be my people and your God will be my God, and so it continues! Happy birthday girlfriend, I love you to bits."

On Sophie's birthday the previous year, Machokaa expressed his amazement at the fact that despite having met a young, attractive girl in the 20th century and falling in love with her right away, they were still together in the 21st.

Fred Obachi and Sophie
Fred Obachi and Sophie Pulse Live Kenya

ALSO READ: Radio Citizen's Fred Obachi Machoka celebrates father as he turns 99 [Photo]

The radio host said that while he may not know much, he is certain of his love for her and that love, at first sight, can last for centuries.

The couple renewed their vows at their Isinya ranch two years ago during the celebration of their 40th wedding anniversary.

Instead of the customary flowers and chocolates to mark the auspicious occasion, they chose to add a twist with an elaborate wedding ceremony.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
