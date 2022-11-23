Fred Machoka celebrates wife's birthday with sweet old photos

Sophie turned a year older on November 23 and the Citizen TV presenter made all the stops to ensure she felt appreciated.

Obachi who fancies calling himself Uncle Fred Obachi and his wife have been together for a monumental 42 years.

To underscore his message, Machoka shared a series of old photos of them together with the caption: "Where you go I will go, where you stay I will stay, your people will be my people and your God will be my God, and so it continues! Happy birthday girlfriend, I love you to bits."

On Sophie's birthday the previous year, Machokaa expressed his amazement at the fact that despite having met a young, attractive girl in the 20th century and falling in love with her right away, they were still together in the 21st.

The radio host said that while he may not know much, he is certain of his love for her and that love, at first sight, can last for centuries.

The couple renewed their vows at their Isinya ranch two years ago during the celebration of their 40th wedding anniversary.