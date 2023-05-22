The sports category has moved to a new website.

Frida Kajala regrets sharing the same man with daughter Paula

Fabian Simiyu

Frida admits that she did not think about certain decisions she made in her life.

Paula (left) and Frida Kajala

Tanzanian actress Frida Kajala has confessed to regretting dating the same man as her daughter and has offered an apology during an episode of the 'Behind the Gram' TV series.

Frida, who recently ended her relationship with Bongo Flava star Harmonize, expressed to her daughter that she feels she failed as a mother, considering that she is meant to be a role model to her.

She further acknowledged their strong bond and admitted that her own decision-making has caused her daughter to question her actions, despite Frida's efforts to guide her away from making similar choices.

Frida revealed that she is hurting because of her actions and expressed regret for not thinking before engaging in them.

She acknowledged that the damage has already been done and admitted that there is nothing she can do to undo it.

During a conversation with a therapist in one of the episodes of the series, Frida disclosed that her daughter, Paula, was deeply affected by the situation and would frequently question her about dating the same man.

Frida noted that the negative comments and judgments took a toll on Paula, leading her to experience feelings of inadequacy and confusion about how society perceived her.

Through their conversations, Frida could discern that her daughter was in pain, evident from the way Paula struggled to articulate her emotions.

In April, Frida Kajala visited Kenya and hinted that she is currently involved with a Kenyan man, although she did not disclose his name.

She went as far as mentioning that he is a Kenyan politician, leaving her fans to make their own connections and assumptions.

However, she made it clear that she would not be revealing his identity anytime soon because he was in the political scene.

Kajala's revelation came at a time when she had previously stated that she was not involved with anyone and had no plans to date in the near future following her breakup with Harmonize.

