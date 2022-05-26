RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kajala unblocks Harmonize, follows him back on Instagram [Screenshot]

Dennis Milimo

Change of heart as Kajala Unblocks Harmonzie, follows him on Instagram

Bongo Movie actress Frida Kajala has raised eyebrows among her 6 million followers after unblocking and even following back her ex-boyfriend Harmonize after months of begging for forgiveness.

The Konde Music Worldwide CEO went public asking his fans to convince Kajala to unblock him on Instagram and his request has been granted.

“Can someone please tell her to unblock me on Instagram,” Harmonize said a few months ago.

On Wednesday, fans were surprised to see Harmonize commenting on Kajala’s photos on Instagram and indication that they might have ironed out their difference.

Kajala put up a photo with a caption that says; “I mind my own business and talk to God a lot" prompting Konde Boy to join the conversation saying “Tanzania's number one actress and Harmonize wife and Manager,”.

In a separate post, the singer announced that he has finished customizing the number plates for the two Range Rovers her bought for Kajala at a cost of Sh 251, 744 (Tsh5, 000, 000).

“Here we go babe, Tanzanians are ready now. Tsh5, 000, 000 for her name only. Love you Baby," Harmonzie said.

The Never Giver Up hitmaker went on to justify his act of buying Kajala expensive gifts and even putting her on billboards in the name of asking for forgiveness.

“I’m just a hustler and I love my woman. I’m trying to show how I need her back to my life. I’m not showing off,” Harmonize explained.

On May, 4th 2022, Harmonize made it public that he had purchased a second Range Rover for his ex-girlfriend Frida Kajala in a mission to lure her back to him. he said that he wants his woman to have two luxury cars in case she takes him.

On April 14, the singer again shared a short video displaying a new Range Rover, fully customized with Frida’s name ‘Kajala’ – asking the Bongo movie actress to forgive him and take him back.

Also Read: Harmonize splashes millions on 2nd Range Rover to woo ex-Kajala back to him

In his apology, the Konde Gang president acknowledged his mistakes, admitting that he hurt Kajala and her family - but now he regrets it.

The singer went on to beg the actress to accept the car gift, stating that he was still in love with her despite what transpired before they went their separate ways.

Kajala and Harmonize’s relationship lasted for only two months in 2021 before Kajala dumped him on grounds that he was also seducing her daughter Paula Kajala.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

