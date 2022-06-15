Kajala used her Insta-stories to show off the gifts she received from Konde Boy with a thankful heart.

“Thank you baby,” Kajala wrote before sharing a short video of Harmonize on her insta-stories.

Kajala’s reaction after receiving expensive gifts from Harmonize Pulse Live Kenya

At the same time, the Never Give Up hit-maker has hinted on proposing to Kajala after buying her an expensive Diamond ring during his recent tour in Turkey.

The singer shared videos while in a jewelry shop, stating the he wants to make his woman happy with every opportunity he gets and will not be afraid to spoil her.

“Yo! Its my first big day ever, I will make it biggest Inshallah, having her in my life is something word can’t explain,” Harmonize captioned photos the Diamond ring.

He also reacted to a video of Kajala jamming to his new release Deka; "Finally, my sound can make my best friend happy again. OMG. God you are so powerful, thanks to everyone who prayed for me.

"Trust me this song has changed my life, I am happy boy now even for this video I love you, I respect you my woman and manager,".

This comes days after Konde Boy made Kajala one of his managers. The announcement was made by the singer’s first manager Choppa, who mentioned that Harmonize now has a total of four managers. The four are Mjerumani, Jembe Ni Jembe, Choppa and Kajala.

“Allow me to welcome in management team new CEO and manager Kajala I’m excited to work with you shem,” Choppa wrote while welcoming Kajala to Konde Gang.

Frida Kajala’s reaction to Harmonize public apology and Range Rover gifts Pulse Live Kenya

Just the other day, Harmonize got Kajala and her daughter’s face tattooed on his leg with the words ‘I’m sorry’.

In July 2021, Kajala opted to covered up the tattoo she got while in a relationship with Harmonize with a red-rose.

Konde Boy and Kajala got matching tattoos of their name initials; ‘K’ for Harmonize and ‘H’ for Kajala at a time they were in love but later covered them when they broke up.