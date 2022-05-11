RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kajala's reaction to Harmonize's public apology and Range Rover gifts

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

You can’t change everyone, just move on- Haramonzie’s ex-lover Kajala

Frida Kajala’s reaction to Harmonize public apology and Range Rover gifts
Frida Kajala’s reaction to Harmonize public apology and Range Rover gifts

Bongo Movie actress Frida Kajala has finally reacted to constant calls by her ex-boyfriend Harmonize to rekindle their lost love.

Recommended articles

In a series of posts, Kajala indirectly talked about how people who exited your life will always try to comeback to test you or even try to mess up your life more.

Kajala's sentiments were quickly interpreted as a direct jibe at Harmonize who have been begging the actress to take him back.

“Don’t be someone’s sometimes.

“First, know your worth, second control your emotions. Third Never settle.

“Don’t get attached remember what happened last time…You can’t change everyone. just move on… Don’t let nobody play with you, even if you love them.

“It’s very easy to find A new one. But it’s hard to find A True one,” reads a series of posts from Kajala.

Frida Kajala’s reaction to Harmonize public apology and Range Rover gifts
Frida Kajala’s reaction to Harmonize public apology and Range Rover gifts Frida Kajala’s reaction to Harmonize public apology and Range Rover gifts Pulse Live Kenya

Recently, Konde Boy has been making headlines with his extravagant ways of trying to lure Kajala back to him

He started by putting up a huge billboard with their picture, believing Kajala will take him back. He spent at least Sh500k on the billboard but the actress totally ignored his advances.

He went on to jot down a lengthy public apology to Kajala and her daughter Paula Kajala but still he was given silent treatment.

The Never give up hit-maker later opted to buy Kajala two Range Rovers fully customized with her name but all was still in vain.

Harmonize splashes millions on 2nd Range Rover to woo ex-Kajala back to him
Harmonize splashes millions on 2nd Range Rover to woo ex-Kajala back to him Harmonize splashes millions on 2nd Range Rover to woo ex-Kajala back to him Pulse Live Kenya

On May 4th, the Konde Gang President disclosed that he had purchased a second Range Rover for his ex-girlfriend and Bongo Movie actress Frida Kajala in a mission to lure her back to him.

The singer shared videos showing off the white Range Rover he bought for Kajala – with an affirmation that he has already imported another Black-Range Rover for the woman he loves.

The Dunia singer detailed that he wants his woman to have two luxury cars in case she takes him.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Iyanii speaks on his Doha, Qatar electrifying performance [Video]

Iyanii speaks on his Doha, Qatar electrifying performance [Video]

Kajala's reaction to Harmonize's public apology and Range Rover gifts

Kajala's reaction to Harmonize's public apology and Range Rover gifts

Harmonize set to launch his own cigarette brand dubbed 'Tembo'

Harmonize set to launch his own cigarette brand dubbed 'Tembo'

My dowry is Sh2 million - Stivo Simple Boy's ex-Pritty Vishy

My dowry is Sh2 million - Stivo Simple Boy's ex-Pritty Vishy

Sheila Mwanyigha's heartfelt tribute to her late father on his birthday

Sheila Mwanyigha's heartfelt tribute to her late father on his birthday

Kenya's Buruklyn Boyz, Ayra Starr & Black Sherif among 6 Spotify Radar artistes

Kenya's Buruklyn Boyz, Ayra Starr & Black Sherif among 6 Spotify Radar artistes

Stivo Simple Boy trademarks viral phrase 'Freshi Barida'

Stivo Simple Boy trademarks viral phrase 'Freshi Barida'

Singer Dela & hubby Dr Reign reveal son's face for the first time [Photos]

Singer Dela & hubby Dr Reign reveal son's face for the first time [Photos]

Juliani speaks on alleged appointment as Entertainment Director in Azimio coalition

Juliani speaks on alleged appointment as Entertainment Director in Azimio coalition

Trending

Diamond Platnumz in trouble with Nigerians for throwing shade at Burna Boy & Wizkid [Screenshot]

Diamond in trouble with Nigerians for throwing shading Burna Boy and Wizkid [Screenshot]

Comedian Njugush claps back at Andrew Kibe after he attacked him

Comedian Njugush claps back at Andrew Kibe after he attacked him

Harmonize buys mother new car with money he made in Kenya

Harmonize

Genevieve Nnaji deletes all photos from her Instagram page

Genevieve Nnaji [Instagram/GenevieveNnaji]