Kajala's reaction to Harmonize's public apology and Range Rover gifts

In a series of posts, Kajala indirectly talked about how people who exited your life will always try to comeback to test you or even try to mess up your life more.

Kajala's sentiments were quickly interpreted as a direct jibe at Harmonize who have been begging the actress to take him back.

“Don’t be someone’s sometimes.

“First, know your worth, second control your emotions. Third Never settle.

“Don’t get attached remember what happened last time…You can’t change everyone. just move on… Don’t let nobody play with you, even if you love them.

“It’s very easy to find A new one. But it’s hard to find A True one,” reads a series of posts from Kajala.

Frida Kajala’s reaction to Harmonize public apology and Range Rover gifts Pulse Live Kenya

Recently, Konde Boy has been making headlines with his extravagant ways of trying to lure Kajala back to him

He started by putting up a huge billboard with their picture, believing Kajala will take him back. He spent at least Sh500k on the billboard but the actress totally ignored his advances.

He went on to jot down a lengthy public apology to Kajala and her daughter Paula Kajala but still he was given silent treatment.

The Never give up hit-maker later opted to buy Kajala two Range Rovers fully customized with her name but all was still in vain.

