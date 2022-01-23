Friend confirms DJ Lithium was seeking treatment for depression

Speaking to media, the friends have come out to reveal that the late Murimi had been undergoing cognitive behavioral therapy for the last two years to treat clinical depression.

One of the late DJ Lithium's friends, Amayayi Mutuku, who spoke to The Standard highlighted that the deceased had been open about his struggle with depression.

Amayayi added that the DJ enjoyed working at Capital FM and had not indicated any sort of personal differences with his co-workers.

Noting that at the end DJ Lithium had gotten less vocal about his struggles, the friend added that he would still pick calls and say he was fine.

"Depression makes one feel like he or she is alone. It broke my heart to see him in that space, even though we existed in his life," Mutuku said.

DJ Lithium's death

Murimi, 34, was found collapsed at Capital FM's IT department on January 19, 2022 and colleagues immediately rushed him to the Nairobi Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to the station’s management, Lithium’s family was notified of the emergency and arrived at the hospital shortly after. Medics at the hospital tried their best to save his life but unfortunately, he passed on.

“Alex was a great addition to the larger Capital FM team, encompassing great talent as a dj, producer and possessed an interesting 'right wing' sense of humour,” Danny Munyi, Capital FM’s Programmes Director said.

He left a suicide note that suggested he was struggling with life which can be backed up by his last tweets indicating, he was battling depression.

In one of his tweets DJ Lithium wrote: "Sh6500 for a therapy session is bloody expensive."

Lithium who made his tweets private also sent a goodbye tweet which read: "Every journey has to come to an end."

Depression

Depending on its severity, depression could affect a person's ability to cope with life's challenges and even inhibit a person's ability to perform their responsibilities.

Everyone experiences depression from time to time but there are those who struggle to get out of it and it is always advisable to seek treatment from professionals to deal with the condition.

Editor's Note: Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone. Should you be struggling, don't hesitate to reach out to:-