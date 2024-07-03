Suicide or pushed? Mysterious fall leading to death of video vixen Sarah Gwan

Mary immediately sprang out of bed and dashed off to the hospital, leaving behind a wake of alarmed neighbosrs.

A mother's desperate race

Upon arriving at St. Francis Hospital, Wanjiru was confronted with the horrific sight of her daughter, Sarah Njogu, also known as Sarah Gwan, lying on a bed with blood oozing from her ears and a cut on her head.

Sarah, a well-known video vixen, had fallen from the second-floor balcony of a building in Seasons, Kasarani, after what appeared to be a confrontation with her three friends—two women and one man.

Sarah was in critical condition, and the medical team quickly decided she needed to be transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital for more advanced care.

Meanwhile, Sarah's father, Geoffrey Njogu, was on his way to Nairobi from Karatina after receiving the distressing call.

A father's determined efforts

Geoffrey arrived in Nairobi around 7 am and went straight to Kasarani Police Station to report the incident, suspecting foul play by Sarah’s friends.

However, the police advised him to see his daughter first before filing a formal statement. After visiting Sarah, Geoffrey returned to the police station, and two officers accompanied him back to St. Francis Hospital. The three friends were arrested and taken into custody.

After four days of battling for her life, Sarah Gwan passed away at Kenyatta National Hospital on Saturday morning.

Her family vehemently disputes the friends' account, which insinuates that Sarah had intentionally thrown herself off the balcony.

Sarah's friends released on bail

Despite the family's suspicions, the three friends were released two days later on a Sh60,000 cash bail each.

According to Njogu, they have not reached out to the family to offer condolences or support since their release.

Instead, they sent an intermediary suggesting an out-of-court settlement, which the family rejected outright.

In an interview with Citizen Digital, Sarah’s mother denied that her daughter would have committed suicide.

"Sarah was the strongest woman in my household. She began her independence early in life and was a go-getter. There is no way she would kill herself," she asserted.

Sarah’s sister, Purity Njogu, echoed these sentiments, stating that Sarah had always been mentally stable and resilient. "My sister was not suicidal. She had been through a lot and was not the type to end her own life and leave her daughter behind," she said.

The family is particularly troubled by allegations that one of Sarah’s friends had encouraged her to jump. "What kind of friend would encourage you to throw yourself off a balcony?" Sarah's sister questioned.

The life of Sarah Gwan before untimely death

Sarah Gwan was a prominent figure in the Kenyan entertainment industry, known for her appearances in high-profile music videos for artists like Redsan, Willy Paul, Bensoul, Ommy Dimpoz, and Reckless.

Currently, a post-mortem is being conducted at Kenyatta National Hospital to determine the exact cause of Sarah's death.

The family hopes that the results will provide clarity and justice for their beloved Sarah, whose life was tragically cut short.

Editor's Note: Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone. Should you or a loved one be struggling, don't hesitate to reach out to: