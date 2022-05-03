How celebrities dressed at the 2022 Met Gala red carpet [Photos]

The Met Gala is typically held on the first Monday in May and Stars from across industries including film, politics, sports and TV did not disappoint on the red carpet.

Regarded one of the biggest fashion’s night out, celebrities put together their most striking outfits – making a statement with their red carpet moments.

The 2022 Met Gala was hosted by Ryan Reynolds, Lil-Manuel Miranda, Regina King and Blake Lively and they were also joined by honorary co-chairs Tom Ford, Anna Wuntour and Adam Mosseri.

Photos captured from the 2022 Met Gala red carpet (Photo Credits – Getty Images/BuzzFeed) Pulse Live Kenya

This year’s costume was “Gilded Glamour and White Tie” a continuation of the 2021 theme of exploring the American style. Many of the celebrities' present at the Gala took direct inspiration from the Gilded age – an era that saw America transformed at the end of 19th century.

The 2021 theme was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," - and the looks were inspired by everything from the Matrix film franchise to the Statue of Liberty.

These days, celebrities across the world ain’t playing when it comes to red carpet fashion.

Most celebrities are now investing in stylists to help them put together the perfect look for the red carpet.

So, here are photos from the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet;

