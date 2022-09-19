Funny remarks famous people have made to mock Bebe Cool

Some of Bebe Cool's popular fights have been with Bobi Wine, King Saha, A Pass, and Jose Chameleone.

Below are some of the pithy and laughable comments that have been said about Bebe Cool.

The thing Cool is usually mocked for is not wedding his baby mama Zuena Kirema.

Bobi Wine: "At Bebe Cool's age [Wine is 40 and Cool is 45], I want to be celebrating 10 years in marriage... That's how our fathers did it. That's how we also do it... Let him stop confusing [people], saying he doesn't like weddings, yet he has nothing to wear. If you can't manage something, accept and respect those who can."

King Saha: "I respect women. I would want a beautiful woman like his to be wedded so we can follow suit."

Bebe Cool has said people who diss him for not wedding Kirema do it because they have "ugly women."

Wine: "If you are always praising your woman, my woman is beautiful, throw a wedding party for her... You don't just praise a woman. If you see that a woman deserves marriage, throw a wedding for her immediately."

Wine on being Cool's nemesis: "I'm not Bebe Cool's enemy. I don't consider him so much. The problem is you take him too seriously; I don't take him seriously. He is just like another artiste... so, he is just there, and that's all I can say about him."

Cool on Wine's political song Akatengo: "What's that?"

In 2012, Bebe Cool and Bobi Wine competed for music supremacy in a concert dubbed Battle of Champions, organised by Haji Musa Kavuma of KT Events.

Ahead of the event, Bebe Cool's message to Wine was: "Bwoy, yah dead!"

Wine's message: "Bebe Cool, be scared, very scared."

The later Maj Gen Kasirye Ggwanga once had this to say about Wine and Cool: "I fear Bobi Wine. Bobi Wine is genuine... Bebe Cool can't be compared to Bobi Wine on any level [implying Wine is better.]"

Gravity Omutujju: "I have nothing to say about Bebe Cool, except that I respect him as an old person. But that little man is jealous. I did a song with Bebe Cool called Kerere. He sat on it until we gave up on it."

Cool on beef with Wine: "It's not that I don't like him, there is no reason I shouldn't like him. It's just that we don't agree on certain issues."