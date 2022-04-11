Known legally as, Nana Richard Abiona, Fuse and married Karen at a ceremony that was held in Accra on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Accra.
Fuse ODG marries Zimbabwean girlfriend In Accra
British-Ghanaian singer and rapper, Fuse ODG, has tied the knot with his longtime Zimbabwean girlfriend, Karen Tino Jonga.
Present at the event were UK-based artiste Steflon Don, Nana Kwame Bediako Cheddar and other Ghanaian and foreign celebrities.
Fuse is best known for his hit singles "Antenna" and "Dangerous Love", and “Million Pound Girl.”
Karen is a fashion designer and the CEO of KarenTino Boutique, a Pan-African fashion brand. She is also the co-owner of Hello Nana Dolls.
Hello Nana Dolls makes beautiful black African dolls with afro hair, inspired by historical African woman. Black dolls in African print – kente - and Ankara clothing with afro hair.
One of the dolls, Nana Yaa Doll, has been named after the Ashanti queen mother, Yaa Asantewaa.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke