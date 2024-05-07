Should artists be paid for interviews? 'G Bag Na Jug' singer escalates feud with Ofweneke

The incident left Ofweneke visibly frustrated as he addressed the situation with his studio audience.

He expressed disappointment in Stoopid Boy's decision to cancel the interview at the last minute, citing the rapper's request for payment as the primary reason.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Ofweneke emphasised the importance of building relationships and supporting each other in the industry, suggesting that Stoopid Boy's actions may have consequences for his future opportunities.

"Stoopid Boy canceled at the last minute because he wanted to be paid. So, Stoopid Boy, just wait, we will pay you. When you seek to promote your third or fourth single and look for Ofweneke to promote, we shall remember. We shall revisit," said Dr Ofweneke

Stoopid Boy confronts Dr Ofweneke, says he'll never give a free interview

Countering Ofweneke's remarks, Stoopid Boy has now come forward to explain his decision to decline the interview.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

In a TikTok video making rounds on social media, the rapper and his friend expressed concern about the challenges faced by artists who gain popularity but struggle financially.

He emphasised the importance of prioritising his livelihood before engaging in interviews, highlighting the harsh realities of street life for many artists.

"Hakuna vile tutakuwa famous and broke. Hiyo tumeruka... Wasanii wengi wanatrend lakini kwa street wanatusiwa. That's why nilikuambia lazima ujue vile naishi kwanza ndio uniite kwa hiyo ujinga yako," Stoopid Boy said.

Stoopid Boy - I will never give free interviews

In his explanation, Stoopid Boy shed light on the financial dynamics within the music industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

He mentioned the concept of a 'sitting allowance,' emphasising that his time and participation in interviews hold value.

Pulse Live Kenya

Stoopid Boy questioned why he was not approached for an interview before the release of his hit song 'G Bag Na Jug,' suggesting that financial compensation should accompany media appearances.

"Sahi mahali mziki yetu imetufikisha hauwezi tupanga... Kuna kitu inatiwatwanga sitting allowance. Kukaa chini na mtu kuongea na wewe ni mtu wa maana. Mbona hukuniiita kabla sijatoa hiyo ngoma ya G bag a jug?

"Sahi tunakaa juu ya mawe tunakula awow alafu bado mnataka kutuninterview bila doo. Interview bila pesa haiwezi. Hiyo inaruka mpaka senye," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Stoopid Boy's decision to demand payment for the interview sparked divided opinions among fans and industry observers.