Gabrielle Union claps back at trolls who say she is too old for thong bikinis

The highly controversial 50-year-old appeared as a guest on the 'Who What Wear With Hillary Kerr. She talked about a troll who shamed her for wearing skimpy, thong bikinis at her age.

In her words, "Somebody said, ‘You’re old enough to be somebody’s grandma, why are you still like wearing swimsuits?’ I’m like, first of all, they’re not just swimsuits. They are thongs.”

As the perfect response to the troll, she said, “You’re gonna see these cheeks until my ass literally falls off, and I might just wear a bikini in the casket.” Jokingly, she added, "You just might see me face down, ass up in a casket', to which everybody laughed.

The actress then proceeded to talk about the societal pressure mounted on women once they reach their mid-30s and how they are expected to conform.

She said, "They start treating you like you've got osteoporosis, You start becoming invisible, and it's a weird, empty feeling to feel like you're disappearing in front of your own eyes."

The star went further to encourage people to be themselves. She said, "We need to boldly take up space and boldly claim and acknowledge our own beauty in all that we do instead of waiting."

The actress is known for wearing whatever suits her, and this includes two-piece swimsuits that reveal a lot of skin.

Just last month, the star faced backlash for attending the movie premiere of 'The Perfect Find' at the American Black Film Festival in a dress that exposed her backside.

