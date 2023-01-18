Game of Thrones' Jaime Lannister spotted in Nairobi [Photo]

The news was first shared on Tuesday, January 18, by Gituru Mwai who bumped into the actor at a workout spot in Nairobi where they also took a photo.

"Has to be the most random workout partner I've even had," Gituru said on Twitter after the encounter.

Game of Thrones is a fantasy drama that explores politics, power struggles, and the human condition through the lens of a medieval-inspired fantasy world.

The show premiered on HBO in 2011 and concluded in 2019, and during its eight-season run, it amassed a huge following of dedicated fans.

Coster-Waldau played the role of Jaime Lannister, a member of House Lannister and one of the main characters in the show. He is known for his complex and morally ambiguous character, who starts as a villain but eventually becomes a more sympathetic character as the series progresses.

His portrayal of the character was well-received by critics and audiences alike, and he was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in the series.

The actor has been keeping a low profile but the news has sparked speculation about what he might be working on in Kenya, while others have suggested that he might be on vacation.

In addition to his successful acting career, Coster-Waldau is also a dedicated philanthropist, and he has used his fame and influence to raise awareness about various social and environmental issues.