Game of Thrones' Jaime Lannister spotted in Nairobi [Photo]

Denis Mwangi

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is best known for his role as Jaime Lannister in the popular HBO series Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaimie Lannister
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaimie Lannister

Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau who is best known for his role as Jaime Lannister in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, has been spotted in Kenya.

The news was first shared on Tuesday, January 18, by Gituru Mwai who bumped into the actor at a workout spot in Nairobi where they also took a photo.

"Has to be the most random workout partner I've even had," Gituru said on Twitter after the encounter.

Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau with Gituru Mwai in Nairobi
Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau with Gituru Mwai in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Game of Thrones is a fantasy drama that explores politics, power struggles, and the human condition through the lens of a medieval-inspired fantasy world.

The show premiered on HBO in 2011 and concluded in 2019, and during its eight-season run, it amassed a huge following of dedicated fans.

Coster-Waldau played the role of Jaime Lannister, a member of House Lannister and one of the main characters in the show. He is known for his complex and morally ambiguous character, who starts as a villain but eventually becomes a more sympathetic character as the series progresses.

READ: 5 life lessons Kenyan youth can learn from Game of Thrones

His portrayal of the character was well-received by critics and audiences alike, and he was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in the series.

The actor has been keeping a low profile but the news has sparked speculation about what he might be working on in Kenya, while others have suggested that he might be on vacation.

Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Pulse Live Kenya

In addition to his successful acting career, Coster-Waldau is also a dedicated philanthropist, and he has used his fame and influence to raise awareness about various social and environmental issues.

He is also a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and he has been actively involved in the UNDP's work to combat poverty and promote sustainable development.

READ: 12 details you may have missed in 'Game of Thrones'

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
