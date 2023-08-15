The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Genevieve Nnaji is having the time of her life in Italy with her friends

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

It's great to see that she's having a great time.

Genevieve Nnaji is having a splash in Italy with her friends.[Instagram/GenevieveNnaji]
Genevieve Nnaji is having a splash in Italy with her friends.[Instagram/GenevieveNnaji]

Recommended articles

International Nigerian model Oluchi Onweagba-Orlandi posted pictures from their fun-filled vacation to her Instagram. The stars were seen in all smiles in the pictures, relaxing by a swimming pool in fluffy robes.

The post captioned, "Summer selfie is totally summering with my Sis's" brought smiles to the actress's fans in the comment section, happy to see Genevieve smiling and having a fun time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Genevieve leads a private life and has been under the social media radar since the end of 2023, only posting on occasion. Her fans and supporters began to fear for her welfare when she posted cryptic posts to her Instagram story. After this, she deleted all her feed posts shortly after and unfollowed everyone. Afterward, there were reports that she was struggling with her mental health, as a result of this her fans and well-wishers prayed for her comeback.

However, she showed up at the 2022 edition of the Creative Africa Nexus as one of the speakers of the events in November, and everyone heaved a sigh of relief knowing that she was okay.

On her birthday in May, Genevieve graced her supporter's timelines with a stunning selfie posted to her Twitter page with the caption "plus one". Furthermore, she used her Instagram stories to share birthday greetings from her friends, including Waje, Stella Damasus, Uche Jombo, Funke Akindele, and Ini Edo.

Even better, in July 2023 she posted yet another selfie to her Instagram story, thus giving her fans and supporters further reassurance that she was doing well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now the filmmaker is returning to the Nollywood scene for the first time after being away for five years.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Harmonize ditches alcohol to fulfil mother's big dream [Watch]

Harmonize ditches alcohol to fulfil mother's big dream [Watch]

The disbelief lingers - Suzanna Owiyo hard struck by mom's passing

The disbelief lingers - Suzanna Owiyo hard struck by mom's passing

Stevo Simple Boy shares real reason behind his desire for Ngesh as 2nd wife

Stevo Simple Boy shares real reason behind his desire for Ngesh as 2nd wife

Genevieve Nnaji is having the time of her life in Italy with her friends

Genevieve Nnaji is having the time of her life in Italy with her friends

Happy birthday mama nani - Frankie JustGymIt celebrates baby mama

Happy birthday mama nani - Frankie JustGymIt celebrates baby mama

Fans thirst over TikTok’s ‘barber queen’ from Kenyatta Avenue

Fans thirst over TikTok’s ‘barber queen’ from Kenyatta Avenue

Understanding Sickle Cell: Akuku Danger's emotional farewell to sister

Understanding Sickle Cell: Akuku Danger's emotional farewell to sister

Elsa Majimbo fires warning shot at G-Wagon stalker following her around

Elsa Majimbo fires warning shot at G-Wagon stalker following her around

Mulamwah resolves dispute with Milele FM to return on air

Mulamwah resolves dispute with Milele FM to return on air

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Citizen TV's Victoria Rubadiri

Victoria Rubadiri shares deep reflections as daughter starts university education

Kenyan businesswoman and singer Akothee

I feel used - Akothee reveals how she fell into the trap of a young boy

From left: Jackie Matubia, Kennedy Rapudo & Victoria Rubadiri

Victoria Rubadiri's daughter joins university, Jackie Matubia in tears, Gladys Shollei weds Neil Horn & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Juma Jux & his girlfriend Karen Bujulu in images shared on February 18, 2023.

On to the next level! Karen Bujulu officially becomes Mrs Juma Jux