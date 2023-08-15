Genevieve Nnaji is having the time of her life in Italy with her friends

International Nigerian model Oluchi Onweagba-Orlandi posted pictures from their fun-filled vacation to her Instagram. The stars were seen in all smiles in the pictures, relaxing by a swimming pool in fluffy robes.

The post captioned, "Summer selfie is totally summering with my Sis's" brought smiles to the actress's fans in the comment section, happy to see Genevieve smiling and having a fun time.

Genevieve leads a private life and has been under the social media radar since the end of 2023, only posting on occasion. Her fans and supporters began to fear for her welfare when she posted cryptic posts to her Instagram story. After this, she deleted all her feed posts shortly after and unfollowed everyone. Afterward, there were reports that she was struggling with her mental health, as a result of this her fans and well-wishers prayed for her comeback.

However, she showed up at the 2022 edition of the Creative Africa Nexus as one of the speakers of the events in November, and everyone heaved a sigh of relief knowing that she was okay.

On her birthday in May, Genevieve graced her supporter's timelines with a stunning selfie posted to her Twitter page with the caption "plus one". Furthermore, she used her Instagram stories to share birthday greetings from her friends, including Waje, Stella Damasus, Uche Jombo, Funke Akindele, and Ini Edo.

Even better, in July 2023 she posted yet another selfie to her Instagram story, thus giving her fans and supporters further reassurance that she was doing well.

