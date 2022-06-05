Trio Mio over the moon as he celebrates his latest investment

The 17-year-old teenage sensation celebrated the milestone and rightfully captioned it: “Newest land owner in town.”

The Cheza Kama Wewe hitmaker did not reveal the location of his asset and how much he paid for it but proudly posed for a photo with the title deed.

He could not hold back his joy in the photo that also had his mother as they showed off the title deed and captioned it: "Newest land owner in town. Mkuruweng. God bless 2022."

The fast-rising star has taken the industry by storm, releasing hit after hit and is on course to cementing his place among the greats.

Despite juggling school and his career in music, the talented hitmaker has been serving his fans fresh hits, leaving them looking forward to his next project.

Trio Mio's music career

His lyrical prowess, voice and ability to craft catchy hits set him apart from others has made him, Kenya's most sought-after rapper.

At the start of 2022, he teamed up with Nameless and other rising stars including Nelly the Goon, Dmore and Habib to release a special tribute song to E-sir.

The tune dubbed, Bandana Ya E-sir, features artists from across the generations for whom E-sir was an icon and an inspiration. He passed away in 2003 at age 21.

Those behind the Bandana Ya E-sir initiative revealed that the aim was to introduce his legacy to the younger generation; hence the line up of younger acts under the guidance of the veterans who knew him.

His success in music has also attracted the interest of major political players in the country.

December 2021, Trio Mio was among the guests invited as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga unveiled his candidature in the 2022 presidential elections.