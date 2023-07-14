Georgina Njenga off the market after breaking up with Tyler Mbaya

During an Instagram Q&A session with her fans on Thursday July 13, Georgina stated that this was the last time she was going to address this issue.

Georgina confirms break up with Tyler Mbaya

During the Q&A, one of Georgina's fans asked if she and Tyler were still together.

In response, she candidly stated, "No. We broke up."

Another fan posed the same question, and Georgina confirmed that they were no longer a couple.

She further revealed that she is now in a new relationship with a different man, expressing her excitement about the new love she has found.

"We broke up. I am in a new relationship with a new man," she revealed.

When asked about the differences between her previous relationship with Baha and her current one, Georgina, a 22-year-old YouTuber, emphasized that her new love is unique.

She admitted that she never knew such a profound love existed before and expressed her contentment, stating that she is in a good place emotionally.

"This is a different type of love. I never knew such love existed before, to be honest. I am in a good place," she wrote.

Georgina & Baha's love story

Georgina shared details about her relationship with Baha, revealing that they met in early 2020 and moved in together on the first day they met.

Despite the swift progression, their relationship appeared strong initially. Georgina took the initiative to make the first move, and Baha was the only man she introduced to her family as her boyfriend.

She even expressed her willingness to propose if he didn't do so himself.

"I was the one who made the first move. I really wanted the relationship to work. If he doesn't propose, I will propose," Georgina revealed in a previous interview.

The two served couple goals to the envy of many and were blessed with a daughter, who turned one recently.

Georgina & Tyler Mbaya relationship woes

However, their love story was not without its challenges. Georgina Njenga's ex boyfriend reportedly released steamy a steamy video of her. Georgina clarified that the video was recorded when she was 17 years.

A month ago, Tyler Mbaya revealed that he has been struggling with gambling addiction.