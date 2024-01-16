The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My tattoos are cover-ups for my scars, I had an accident - Georgina Njenga

Lynet Okumu

Content creator Georgina Njenga has shared insights into her life, revealing thigh scars she got after a childhood accident

My tattoos are cover-ups for my scars, I had an accident - Georgina Njenga
My tattoos are cover-ups for my scars, I had an accident - Georgina Njenga

Content creator Georgina Njenga has shared insights into her life, shedding light on her current focus, career, and past experiences.

Recommended articles

The mother of one emphasised her dedication to self-growth and her daughter Astra Kamau, debunking rumours about depending on a sponsor for her success.

Georgina revealed during an interview with Oga Obinna on January 15, that at the moment, relationships take a backseat in her life. She strongly desires to concentrate on personal development.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I just want to focus on myself first. Plus, I have a child, so why would I decide to focus on them?" she said.

Georgina Njenga
Georgina Njenga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Prank gone wrong! Controversial video lands Georgina Njenga in trouble again

Responding to rumours of depending on a sponsor for her lifestyle, Georgina clarified that she is an influencer who collaborates with brands on Instagram.

She shared that her Instagram was her primary source of income, and she has recently returned to YouTube, gaining significant traction with her content.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Really hii hata nimeskia na wewe...Am an influencer, and I have Instagram. I influence brands," she said.

Georgina Njenga
Georgina Njenga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: It starts afresh every week! Georgina Njenga's response to body count question

Dismissing allegations, she stated, "I influence for brands," highlighting her role as a social media influencer.

ADVERTISEMENT

She expressed satisfaction with the positive response to her YouTube videos, citing the success of her first video, "My Routine with Astra," which garnered over 130k views.

The content creator is navigating the dynamic world of social media, adapting to changing algorithms, and embracing new platforms for her creative expression.

"My Instagram was my sole source of income but now am back on YouTube after almost a year. Algorithms are still working vizuri sana. The first video, 'My Routine with Astra' got like 130k," she said.

Georgina Njenga
Georgina Njenga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Georgina Njenga shares why moving on has been tough after breaking up with Tyler Mbaya

ADVERTISEMENT

Georgina also spoke about her past struggles, revealing burning scars on her thighs from a childhood incident.

Recounting the story, she mentioned an incident in class five where hot tea was spilled on her thighs. To conceal the scars, she opted for tattoos.

"Ni burning scars. Ni cover up za burns nikiwa class five. Kiherehere ilionyesha enda kwa gas utoe chai. Ikanimwagikia kwa thighs. Chai ya maziwa. Growing up I had insecurities about my thighs so I got the tattoos," she said.

Georgina Njenga
Georgina Njenga Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

She addressed the speculation surrounding her tattoos, inviting a closer look to observe the cover-up of the tea burn scars.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

My tattoos are cover-ups for my scars, I had an accident - Georgina Njenga

My tattoos are cover-ups for my scars, I had an accident - Georgina Njenga

Matthew Perry honored with a heartbreaking musical tribute at the 2024 Emmys

Matthew Perry honored with a heartbreaking musical tribute at the 2024 Emmys

Mammito voices concerns for Conjestina as she re-embarks on recovery journey

Mammito voices concerns for Conjestina as she re-embarks on recovery journey

Emmy Kosgei over the moon after watching Bundi & son's flawless 'Taunet Nelel' rendition

Emmy Kosgei over the moon after watching Bundi & son's flawless 'Taunet Nelel' rendition

Here are the 2024 Emmy winners

Here are the 2024 Emmy winners

Proud father moment for DJ Moh Spice as daughter joins Alliance High School

Proud father moment for DJ Moh Spice as daughter joins Alliance High School

Mama Dangote shares timeline for when Diamond could take custody of his kids

Mama Dangote shares timeline for when Diamond could take custody of his kids

Netizens rally behind Shaffie Weru for vindication amidst surging GBV cases

Netizens rally behind Shaffie Weru for vindication amidst surging GBV cases

Mwanahamisi Hamadi makes bold affirmation to herself in special birthday message

Mwanahamisi Hamadi makes bold affirmation to herself in special birthday message

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Esther Musila & Guardian Angel

Esther Musila confronts Guardian Angel over cheating reports, days after 2nd anniversary

Kenyan LGBTQ Stylist Jaffar Jackson passes away

Family of LGBTQ rights advocate Jaffar Jackson confirms his death & burial dates

Mercy Kyallo

Congratulatory messages pour in for Mercy Kyallo after quietly tying the knot (Photos)

Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo with Shiko Nguru

Classic 105's Mike Mondo in legal trouble over photos of his new blended family