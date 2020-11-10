A couple of Ghanaian actors have been featured in a foreign production titled ‘Lagos to Oslo’ set to be released digitally later this month.

The film tells the story of Aaron, an academically gifted, loved, loving and a free young man struggling financially to remain in university education. He is introduced to a mysteriously wealthy man who promises him the world. What Aaron gets instead are isolation, confusion and vilification.

The producers enlisted Ghanaian stars like Ama K Abebrese, David Dontoh Akorfa Edjeani Asiedu and Adjetety Anang to help in telling this story. The film also stars Michael Maponga, Anthony Warren, Richard van Weyden, Boris Glibusic and a host of other talents.

According to the Director Kingsley Emmanuel, someone had to tell a story like this to put light on the horrible conditions much African youth face trying to seek greener pastures in Europe.

The Lagos To Oslo film is set to on November 27th, 2020 and fans across the world can watch it via the online platform Goswas Digital TV or Go to www.goswastv.com to check out the trailer as well.

Watch Trailer of Lagos to Oslo below: