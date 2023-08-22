Truth behind Ghetto Radio's abrupt decision to cancel DJ Fatxo's interview

His much-anticipated appearance was abruptly cancelled by the radio station due to an uproar from fans who deemed the interview inappropriate.

Ghetto Radio explains decision to cancel DJ Fatxo's interview

Addressing the situation, Ghetto Radio took to their official Facebook page on August 21 to offer an explanation and an apology for any inconvenience caused.

The station expressed their deep regret for having to cancel the interview and detailed the reasons behind their decision.

They attributed the cancellation to the strong reaction of their fans who deemed the content of the interview distasteful.

Emphasising their commitment to their audience, Ghetto Radio acknowledged the priority to uphold their standards and ensure that their programming resonates positively with their community.

"Ghetto Radio cancelled an interview with Lawrence Wagura Njuguna, alias DJ Fatxo, that was scheduled on Friday, August 18, at 7-8 AM. This was due to an online uproar from our fans, who felt it was in bad taste. As an organisation, we value our customers and our listeners, you come first," the station's official statement read.

The incident comes one week after the artist appeared on Citizen radio's 'Mambo Mseto' show, hosted by Willy M Tuva.

Dj Fatxo's past controversy & clearance

In the past, DJ Fatxo faced a cloud of suspicion linked to the death of interior designer Jeff Mwathi, who passed away in his Kasarani apartment under mysterious circumstances.

However, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) cleared him of any wrongdoing due to a lack of substantial evidence.

According to the singer’s lawyer Duncan Okatch, the DJ was cleared after investigations failed to link him with the 23-year-old designer’s death

The clearance provided a sense of relief for the musician, allowing him to focus on his musical journey and personal growth.