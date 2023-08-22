The sports category has moved to a new website.

Truth behind Ghetto Radio's abrupt decision to cancel DJ Fatxo's interview

Lynet Okumu

Ghetto Radio clears air after cancelling DJ Fatxo's interview

DJ Fatxo
DJ Fatxo

Renowned Mugithi singer Lawrence Njuguna Wagura, known in the entertainment circles as DJ Fatxo, encountered an unexpected turn of events in his scheduled interview with Ghetto Radio on August 18.

His much-anticipated appearance was abruptly cancelled by the radio station due to an uproar from fans who deemed the interview inappropriate.

Addressing the situation, Ghetto Radio took to their official Facebook page on August 21 to offer an explanation and an apology for any inconvenience caused.

Ghetto Radio cancels DJ Fatxo's interview
Ghetto Radio cancels DJ Fatxo's interview Pulse Live Kenya

The station expressed their deep regret for having to cancel the interview and detailed the reasons behind their decision.

They attributed the cancellation to the strong reaction of their fans who deemed the content of the interview distasteful.

Emphasising their commitment to their audience, Ghetto Radio acknowledged the priority to uphold their standards and ensure that their programming resonates positively with their community.

"Ghetto Radio cancelled an interview with Lawrence Wagura Njuguna, alias DJ Fatxo, that was scheduled on Friday, August 18, at 7-8 AM. This was due to an online uproar from our fans, who felt it was in bad taste. As an organisation, we value our customers and our listeners, you come first," the station's official statement read.

DJ Fatxo
DJ Fatxo Pulse Live Kenya

The incident comes one week after the artist appeared on Citizen radio's 'Mambo Mseto' show, hosted by Willy M Tuva.

In the past, DJ Fatxo faced a cloud of suspicion linked to the death of interior designer Jeff Mwathi, who passed away in his Kasarani apartment under mysterious circumstances.

However, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) cleared him of any wrongdoing due to a lack of substantial evidence.

According to the singer’s lawyer Duncan Okatch, the DJ was cleared after investigations failed to link him with the 23-year-old designer’s death

DJ Fatxo
DJ Fatxo Pulse Live Kenya

The clearance provided a sense of relief for the musician, allowing him to focus on his musical journey and personal growth.

The family of the deceased however, disowned the results of the probe, alleging that the DJ may have colluded with investigators to beat justice.

