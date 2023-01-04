ADVERTISEMENT
Madonna honours selfless Kenyan with mural made of glass [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Global icon Madonna praised Kennedy Odede's work and commitment during her visit to Kibera slums

Iconic American singer and songwriter Madonna visited Kenya and was taken on a tour to the Kibera Slums where she interacted with residents.

On her social media accounts, Madonna shared photos and videos of her creating the "tree of life" mural with her children using glass pieces.

She said the mural is a tribute to the work of Kennedy Odede and his organization, Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO).

Global icon Madonna during a tour of Kibera slums
Global icon Madonna during a tour of Kibera slums Pulse Live Kenya

Odede founded SHOFCO when he was a child living in the Kibera slums in order to improve the lives of families living in difficult conditions.

SHOFCO is a grassroots movement that operates in both Nairobi and New York and focuses on providing education, filtered water, and loans to help women and men start businesses.

The organisation also works to stop gender-based violence by empowering women, providing a safe space for them to rebuild their lives, and taking legal action against perpetrators.

Madonna praised Odede's work and commitment to the Kibera community and expressed excitement about continuing to work with him and his wife Jessica.

In addition to creating the mural, Madonna also visited various parts of Kibera, including the SHOFCO Kibera School for Girls, a library, and an art gallery.

Madonna's visit to Kenya followed her stay in Malawi, where she spent the New Year. Through her organization, Raising Malawi, Madonna has been supporting orphans in the African country.

Founded in 2006, Raising Malawi provides vital resources to orphans and vulnerable children, including education, medical care, food and shelter, and psychosocial support.

