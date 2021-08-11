Media Personality Billy Miya has disclosed that gospel singer and former Genius records signee Dar Mjomba is in prison for the past three months.
Gospel artiste Dar Mjomba jailed at Thika GK prison - Radio Maisha’s Billy Miya
The singer was sentenced to three years in prison
In a video, the Radio Maisha presenter explained that Mjomba is being held at the Thika Prison over failure to pay a debt of Sh50, 000.
“...Nikapigia Alice Kamande akaniambia ni kweli, nipigia DJ Sadic akasema ni Kweli. Nitafuta number ya mama Yake ili nijue chanzo cha yeye kufungwa ni nini… Rafiki wa huyu Kijana alifanya kitendo Kibaya, akashikwa akatiwa ndani…Kisha Boss wa Rafiki wa Dar Mjomba akamtumia Sh50K ili asaidie katika ile kesi…alitumia kidogo katika ile Kesi na zingine akazila.
Baada ya hiyo Kesi kuisha, boss akademand ile Sh50K lakini Dar Mjomba hakuwa na Uwezo wa kurudisha ile Sh50K, Ikabidii boss sasa amtie ndani” explained Billy Miya in part.
Miya went on to narrate that at First Dar Mjomba denied the accusations after being arraigned in Court, but after sometime he admitted to having used the money he was given.
“…amepigwa miaka mitatu ndani ama fine ya Sh100K, hivi sasa yuko pale Thika Prisons…I will go there to ascertain the claims and thereafter try and see how he can be released” said Billy Miya.
The Radio Presenter called upon all gospel artistes and fans to join hands and secure Mjomba’s release.
The Update
“Thank you guys, just spoken to Dar Mjomba’s Mom. Apparently someone sent him money for some work but when she demanded it back and Mjomba could not return the cash, all hell broke loose. He was sentenced to 3 years in Jail or a Fine of 100k.
By Wednesday last week the fine had reduced to slightly above 86k.
If we pay this amount Kijana anatoka and arudie ministry ya kutubless. Hii ni pesa wasanii wawili wa Gospel wakishikana wanalipa.
Am calling upon all Gospel artists in Kenya to come together and secure Mjomba’s release. Ama tumngoje chairman atoke South Africa aweke members wake Sawa we go pay for the release of this boy. Ama kweli friends can mess you up BIG TIME!
#FreeDarMjomba” wrote Billy Miya.
Gospel singer Dar Mjomba quietly left Genius Records for Safri Records. The singer had been at the label since it was founded and had worked with the label owner DJ Sadic for more than four years.
