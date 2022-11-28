RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Fans excited as Kambua announces pregnancy in new photo

Masia Wambua

Gospel musician Kambua has announced that she is expecting her third child. Kambua shared the happy news with her fans by posting a baby bump photo on her social media

The singer could not hide her joy as she shared the good news with her fans and followers dressed in a white lace gown while sitting in a meadow.

"He restores us. He heals us. He makes all things beautiful," she said.

Friends and fans joined in the celebrations as they shared their congratulatory messages with her.

nanaowiti Congratulations daaaarlingz. So so so happy for you

timelessnoel Wow!! Glory to Jesus

maureenwaititu He has done it again. All glory to God! Bless you, mama-abundantly. Bless you!

millywajesus Beautiful. God is great! Congratulations

vivianne_ke If Grace was a person. Chin up, my sister. Congratulations on the new gift.. # restoration

hassansarah Congratulations hun I’m so happy for you. You look gorgeous

kalekyemumo Ameeen… He is a good good Father… you look stunning

The former Rauka Show host and her husband, Pastor Jackson Mathu, welcomed their first child, Nathaniel Muhoro Mathu, in 2019.

ALSO READ: Kambua hosts her final Rauka show on Citizen TV

"I've been around long enough and been through enough to know that pregnancy journeys are not perfect- far from it. They are messy, hope-filled, scary, joyful, and just very... complicated. I also know that for waiting wombs, pregnancy announcements can be serious triggers. I have lived it- how you just want to be so happy for others but somehow your own grief and struggle overwhelms you," she wrote at the time.

The couple's secondborn arrived in 2021, a son named Malachi, but passed away due to some health complications.

READ: Kambua's advice to women who have lost children through miscarriages

