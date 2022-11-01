RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Gospel musician Mary Lincoln repents after intimate photos surfaced online

Masia Wambua

Mary Lincoln's friend and fellow artist Shiru Wa GP asked Kenyan not to be judgmental

Mary Lincoln who was prayed for after her racy photos were leaked online
Popular Kikuyu gospel singer Mary Lincoln repented and sought prayers after her intimate photos surfaced and went viral online.

According to Bishop Michael Wanderi, of Christian Fellowship Foundation (CFF), Kiambu the musician approached him and repented of her sins, and also asked to be prayed for.

This prompted the man of God to call Mary's pastor to come along with her for prayers.

The gospel musician sobbed for the better part of the prayers as an expression of accepting her wrongdoing and confession.

Mary was accompanied by several other artistes including Shiru Wa GP, Joyce Irungu, Anne Lawrence, Karangu Muraya, and Judie Masila whom she thanked for the support they had offered her during the hard time she had gone through.

"Thank you God for your love, Bishop Michael Wanderi, and Rev David Mwangi may God bless you Wairimu Muchiri, and all my fellow artists and all friends who have been praying with me, asanteni sana," she said.

Mary Lincoln being prayed for by Bishop Wanderi of Christian Fellowship Foundation
Ms Lincoln’s viral images are said to have resulted in a major storm in her polygamous relationship with a local vernacular radio station celebrity.

The photos are said to have been leaked and shared by blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga, who is popular for publicising celebrity scandals, gaining massive followers.

However, the fact that she agreed to have photos of her being taken did not sit well with a section of netizens, especially in this era of technology.

Mary Lincoln being prayed for by Bishop Wanderi of Christian Fellowship Foundation (CFF)
Speaking during the prayers, Shiru Wa GP a gospel musician, asked people not to be judgmental whenever one is found on the wrong side but rather stand with them until they come back to their feet.

"We are all parts of the body of Christ, you are the nose and I am the ear, so do not laugh at the ear because we are not the same and each one of us has a place they play," She said.

Some of the known songs by Mary are like 'Kururíra Hau', 'Ngacibú', 'Ndúkaríkanie Nanií, 'Kamúhari', 'Matukú Matanathiathia', and 'Ndúkegerekanie Nanií'.

Photos of her sobbing while her kneeling down and being prayed for went viral as they were shared online moments after she had been prayed for.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
