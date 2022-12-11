Gospel singer Anastacia Mukabwa walks down the aisle in glamorous wedding [Photos]

The mother of two exchanged wedding vows with her husband, Maurice William Juma at Cathedral of Praise Church at Imara Daima on Saturday December 10, 2022.

Former Statehouse spokesperson Kanze Dena, Gospel singer Solomon Mukubwa, Lady B, and Evelyn Wanjiru and a host of other celebrities were among those in attendance.

The Kiatu Kivue hitmaker stepped out in an ivory off the shoulder wedding gown, complete with matching white bridal necklace.

Pulse Live Kenya

The groom on the other hand adorned a three-piece ivory-coloured tuxedo suit that blended well with the silver decorations on the side.

The wedding was preceded by a surprise bridal shower that was organized by her close friends and colleagues in the gospel ministry.

Afterwards, the singer had taken to social media extending an invite to her colleagues in a post on social media that read:

"waimbaji watumishi wa Mungu wenzangu Mungu awabariki sana kwa hii Surprise nimefurahi sanaa mumenitia moyo sanaa,kweli mumeni heshimisha sanaa,kwa kweli nimechipuka tenaaa Karibuni Saturday kwa Pilau at Cathedral of Praise Church at Imara Daima shuka Master Mind stage Nairobi, Kwa Church ya Bishop Jonah Obonyo karibuni nyooote."

Pulse Live Kenya