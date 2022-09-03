RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan survives car accident

Odion Okonofua
Nigerian gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan [Instagram/DunsinOyekan]
Nigerian gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan [Instagram/DunsinOyekan]

According to several reports, the music star was involved in the car accident that was reported earlier today Saturday, September 3, 2022, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Recommended articles

The popular singer was in the SUV alongside some other passengers during the crash.

While giving his account of the accident, the singer narrated how he came out of the accident unhurt.

"If you saw the accident scene that I came out of, you can never believe that I walked out of that scene alive. And to think that we were coming here...and I said lemme sleep a bit and the next thing I just knew we were somewhere," he said.

The music star went on to perform at the church event where he was invited to minister.

Dunsin is a Nigerian worshipper who uses his gift in service to God.

He began playing the guitar at age 10, and his passion is worshipping Jesus and leading others closer to Him through music.

Dunsin has birthed revelationary songs, sang in choirs, and served as a music director for over two decades.

He is a full-time worshipper who has released three albums.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Azziad answers troll who said her video was not worth his attention [Screenshot]

Azziad answers troll who said her video was not worth his attention [Screenshot]

Beyoncé turns 41 years old today

Beyoncé turns 41 years old today

Njugush's beautiful message to his wife as she celebrates 30th birthday

Njugush's beautiful message to his wife as she celebrates 30th birthday

Meet Dr Olaleye, inventor who named a guitar after Nairobi

Meet Dr Olaleye, inventor who named a guitar after Nairobi

Gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan survives car accident

Gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan survives car accident

I am glad I lost Jamal’s unborn baby - Amber Ray

I am glad I lost Jamal’s unborn baby - Amber Ray

I can’t imagine where I would be if I didn’t fear Zuena - Bebe Cool

I can’t imagine where I would be if I didn’t fear Zuena - Bebe Cool

Eric Omondi launches own club, Size 8/DJ Mo drama & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Eric Omondi launches own club, Size 8/DJ Mo drama & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Women on my case, you're cheating with married men, leave me alone - Zari

Women on my case, you're cheating with married men, leave me alone - Zari

Trending

DJ Mo and Size 8 house in Lavington

Size 8: Why I left my matrimonial home after fight with DJ Mo

American rapper Kanye West [Instagram/KanyeWestTheGoat]

'I have addiction to porn and it destroyed my family' - Kanye West

Nigerian gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan [Instagram/DunsinOyekan]

Gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan survives car accident

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho

Blessing Lung'aho and Jackie Matubia address breakup rumours