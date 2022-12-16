Esther Musila shares 3 valuable lessons picked from 2022

Among the lessons Musila learnt is that quitting is not an option and that she is stronger than she thinks she is.

“This year I learned that when something is broken, I don't throw it away but fix it. Giving up should never be an option. When I face any challenge I must learn to overcome it. I am stronger than I think,” Musila said in her first lesson.

The second lesson the mother of three learnt is to always go forward regardless of how things got while her third lesson was to quit pretence in her quest for happiness.

Singer Guardian Angel with his Wife Esther Musila Pulse Live Kenya

“I learned that I should stop trying to pretend to be someone I’m not. Showing my true colours will make me happier and help me see the people who love me for who I really am,” she noted.

Musila wedded her husband Guardian Angel on January 4, 2022, in a private wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family in Nairobi.

Celebrating her wedding she said “To find someone as special as you out of all the people in the world is something I never imagined. Let's do this life together. Mr & Mrs Omwaka ❤❤.”

Guardian proposed to Esther Musila in May 2021 and she said yes.

Guardian Angel weds fiancée Esther Musila in private wedding [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya