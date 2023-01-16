ADVERTISEMENT
Justina Syokau responds to claims car she was gifted is not new

Amos Robi

Netizens pointed to a few worn-out parts on the car to refute her claim that it is brand-new.

Justina Syokau with her new car
Justina Syokau with her new car

Gospel singer Justina Syokau has defended herself after being put on the spot over the age of the car she was gifted for her birthday.

The controversial singer, on her Instagram page, posted a video of the moment she received the white Land Cruiser and added a caption that termed the condition of the car as 'new'.

“Mwaka umeanza na kupanuliwa mipaka. Inside my new car worth millions. It is my season,” Justina wrote.

Photos shared online, however, caught the attention of sharp-eyed netizens who were quick to point out that the steering wheel was worn out.

With the growing trend of clout-chasing among Kenyan celebrities, some of her fans also accused Justina of seeking attention from Kenyans online.

Others took issue with the fact that the singer did not mention who had given her the gift.

In her defence, Justina said she did not mind whether the vehicle was old because she did not spend any of her own cash to acquire it, dismissing the negative comments as coming from her haters.

Justina Syokau shows off new car
Justina Syokau shows off new car Justina Syokau shows off new car Pulse Live Kenya

"Aaaaaaa am happy I have a new car, tena present sijanunua nimepewa nashukuru Sana Kama kuna kitu sio mpya sijui ,kama kuna kitu mpya Mzee sijali what I am happy about is Nimepanuliwa mipaka Maadui awajafurahi,"Justina said.

( Aaaah am happy I have a new car and its a gift, not one I bought, am really grateful, If something is not new or is old then I don't know all am happy about is that my boundaries have been expanded and my enemies are not happy)

Justina in her most recent song 'Twendi Twendi Thilii' said this was her year of expansion and later on in an interview, she said she was going to make bold moves.

