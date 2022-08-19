Singer Lady Bee over the moon after daughter graduated [Video]

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer Lady Bee over the moon after daughter graduated

Amos Robi

Keep shining your light my love, mama is so proud of you - Lady Bee to daughter Mercy Mugo

Gospel singer Bernice Nduku known by her stage name Lady Bee is celebrating after her daughter graduated to be an air hostess.

Taking to her Instagram, the singer shared the joy of her daughter’s achievement expressing pride in her progress and wishing for more blessings in her career.

“Auwiiiiiiiiiiii see Jesus aiiiiii hio nduru only mother's can understand, hii acheni nilie tu thank you Jesus for showing me mercy, congratulations my darling mama is so proud of you, to witness you graduating today," Lady Bee wrote on her Instagram

Lady Bee said her daughter not only made her proud but also their entire family.

"Aiiiiii I can't thank God enough, may the Lord keep guiding your steps, the blood of Jesus that speaks better things is speaking better things upon your life, you shall fulfill your destiny, as you honour me so shall you forever be honored, may you keep growing in wisdom, stature, favor with god and man, keep shining your light my love, mama is soooo proud of you and thank you for being a blessing to me and our family, the Mugos we are so proud of you,” Lady Bee added.

Congratulatory messages:f

cekamande Ooh , Wonderful. Congratulations to Yvonne

rehema_mandingo Aaaaawwwwwwwwwwwwwww Praise the Lord 🙏 Congratulations @ladybee_254 ❤️really am in tears for happiness only mother’s can understand Hongera kwa bibi pia Mama amefanya kazi kubwa mpe salam sana ya pongezi

roseashley_chege Woow congratulations. I just cried 😭😭. Woiye may favour follow her all the days of her life

zippiezipps Wow. Congratulations on your achievements!!! Keep soaring higher. May God's light keep shining on you

jkilalo Aaaaw so beautiful❤️❤️...indeed God has done you well.. Congratulations to your daughter and you mama for the good job

READ: Veteran rapper Nazizi Hirji shares photos of complete multimillion mansion [Photos]

Amos Robi
