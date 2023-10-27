The sports category has moved to a new website.

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and husband welcome first child

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

It looks like the pregnancy speculations from April 2023 were true, and we're here for it.

Mercy Chinwo and her husband are now parents
The happy announcement was made on the singer's official Instagram page on the morning of Friday, October 27, 2023, via the video posted. In the music video snippet for her newly released song You Do This One, she unveiled her round baby bump as those around her sang and danced along.

Mercy Chinwo is now a mother [Instagram/Mercychinwo]
Mercy, in her caption, expressed her profound gratitude to God for the blessing of their child. She also let her fans know that her new song would be part of a new album.

Her caption read, "Lord, we are grateful; we approach Your throne with heartfelt songs of praise and thanksgiving. You’ve filled our hearts with joy, our lips with testimonies, and our home with celebration. Indeed 'YOU DO THIS ONE'."

Celebrities, fans and well-wishers quickly ran to her comment section with excitement, showering Mercy with congratulatory messages and prayers. It is now that the pregnancy rumours and speculations from April were confirmed. Back on April 11, it was suspected that the singer was pregnant after she posted a teaser video for her new song with what looked like a baby bump. However the rumours soon died down when no confirmation came through on the matter.

The singer is married Uzochikwa, a pastor at the WaterBrook Church and the Upper Room. They got engaged in June 2022 and shortly after tied the knot in August 2022 in Rivers State, an event which was attended by many influential people and celebrities like Banky W and Waje. Their family has now officially grown by one and Nigerians are here for it.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.
