Gospel singer Size 8 admitted in hospital, update given

An update given through her official Instagram account reveals that the singer is receiving treatment at the Komarok modern hospital.

However, despite the hospitalization being made public it, it’s not yet clear what the singer is ailing from.

The gospel anthem hit-maker will not be about to carry on with her daily online preaching, until recovers.

“Size 8 REBORN will not be having her lunch hour preaching today for She was admitted in hospital, please put her in your prayers and we pray to see her preaching online soon..... @komarockmoder,” reads an update from Size 8's page.