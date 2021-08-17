Gospel Star Dar Mjomba finally released from Thika GK Prison

Mjomba’s release was made public by former Bahati Manager Weezdom after friends and fellow gospel artistes fundraised for his freedom.

“Finally My Brother @darmjombamusic_ is a Free Man🙏 He has been Released From Prison. Thanks to All Gospel Ministers Who Came Through On This🙏” said Weezdom.

On August 11, Miya went public with the ordeal that let to Mjomba’s tribulations. In a video, the Radio presenter explained that Mjomba is being held at the Thika Prison over failure to pay a debt of Sh50, 000.

The Update

“Thank you guys, just spoken to Dar Mjomba’s Mom. Apparently someone sent him money for some work but when she demanded it back and Mjomba could not return the cash, all hell broke loose. He was sentenced to 3 years in Jail or a Fine of 100k.

By Wednesday last week the fine had reduced to slightly above 86k.

If we pay this amount Kijana anatoka and arudie ministry ya kutubless. Hii ni pesa wasanii wawili wa Gospel wakishikana wanalipa.

Am calling upon all Gospel artists in Kenya to come together and secure Mjomba’s release. Ama tumngoje chairman atoke South Africa aweke members wake Sawa we go pay for the release of this boy. Ama kweli friends can mess you up BIG TIME!

#FreeDarMjomba” wrote Billy Miya.

Billy Mia and Dar Mjomba Pulse Live Kenya