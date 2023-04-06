Governor Waiguru & CS Nakhumicha host 'Magic Mike's' actress in Nairobi

She was hosted by a number of high-profile government officials including Governor Anne Waiguru and Health CS Susan Nakhumicha Wafula for dinner in Nairobi on April 6.

Throughout her career, Salma has consistently advocated for the advancement of women's rights and has been actively involved in philanthropic efforts aimed at promoting gender equality for women and girls.



When Gucci established CHIME for CHANGE, an organization that seeks to unite people from different backgrounds and age groups to fight for gender equality, she became involved and has continued to champion the cause.

According to CS Nakhumicha, Salma is highly enthusiastic about promoting gender equality, women's rights, and empowering youth.

The Ministry of Health has also partnered with Girl Effect to provide consistent digital resources on sexual and reproductive health, with a particular emphasis on adolescents and young people.

"Joined Jessica Posner Odede, H.E GovernorAnne Waiguru, PS Veronica Nduva and other guests at the Girl Effect dinner in honor of Salma Hayek Pinault. Girl Effect is an NGO that uses the power of media and technology to unlock the power of girls in over 20 countries.



Salma Hayek Pinault is a member of the Girl Effect Global Board of Directors and is a passionate advocate for gender equality, women's rights and youth empowerment. The Ministry of Health is open to engagements to utilize media and technology to ensure standardized messaging and advocacy for health across all platforms," Nakhumicha tweeted.

Donald B Kipkorir, a well-known lawyer, expressed his joy on social media after meeting the actress. He mentioned that he was invited to the event in a private setting by his close friend Kennedy Odede.

Who is Salma Hayek?

Salma Hayek is a Mexican-American film producer and actress who has starred in several acclaimed films. She made her debut in 1989 on the telenovela 'Teresa'.

Salma has appeared in other well-received films.

