Governor Mutua’s special message to Ex-wife Lillian Nganga after gracing his Party

In a tweet, Mutua lauded Lillian in a message that reads; “Thanks @LillyanneNganga for encouraging me to host my birthday party. It was my first ever birthday party and it was better than I expected. The music, company and ambiance was amazing. Thanks to all my friends, the good wishes and positive vibe from good people”.

Governor Alfred Mutua and Lillian Nganga Pulse Live Kenya

Guests

On Sunday, Governor Mutua held a joint Birthday party with Next Level Music CEO Rayvanny at the Emara Ole Sereni. The party was graced by their family members and close friends among them; ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga, Citizen TV’s Trevor Ombija, NTV’s Salim Swaleh, Blogger Abraham, Mutai, Mwalimu Churchill, Silas Jakakimba, Inooro’s Wangechi Wa Muriuki, Comedian Eric Omondi, Michelle Ntalami, Mike Mondo, Mutua’s ex-wife Lillian Nganga, Kerry Martin, just but to mention a few.

Those present at the Party were entertained by Rayvanny and the famous Gogosimo Band under the legendary James Gogo.

Vanny Boy also used the party to launch his new Birthday song dubbed #HappyBirthday and those present were the first ones to enjoy the song before it was officially uploaded on YouTube.

At the party Mutua’s Ex-wife Lillian was accorded VVIP treatment and even the honours of sitting beside the birthday boy at the secluded area where only Mutua, Rayvanny, Odinga were allowed.

Ms Nganga was given a frontline row to enjoy the party and during the most important part of the event, she was given the honours of cutting the cake alongside the birthday boys, Mutua and Rayvanny as Odinga watched beside them.

Separation

On August 15, Governor Alfred Mutua & Wife Lillian Nganga made it public that they had parted ways. With the separation Ms Nganga ceased being the Machakos County First Lady.

In his separation note, Mutua said that despite going their separate ways, they will remain to be friends.

“I thank God for bringing Lillian into my life and the many ways we have made each other grow. We have had a laugh and at times a tear but all in all we have been a power couple and very happy. We celebrate life and are pleased that we have reached this decision in a mature, agreeable manner.

I am a happy and blessed man and we have agreed we will protect and support each other,” said Mutua in Part.

On the other hand, Ms Nganga claimed the winds of change had blown her way and she had severed her relationship with the governor without going into details.

“Winds of change blew my way and two months ago, I decided to end my long term relationship with Dr Alfred Mutua. We had a good run and I am forever grateful to God he brought us together,”