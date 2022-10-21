RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Grace Ekirapa celebrates daughter as she turns 6 months [Video]

Amos Robi

Grace welcomed her first child with Pascal Tokodi in April 2022

Grace Ekirapa with her daughter
Grace Ekirapa with her daughter

Media personality Grace Ekirapa is elated after her daughter Jasmine Ariah Lenguro Tokodi turned six months.

In a video shared on her social media pages, Ekipara showed her all grown daughter who has even begun consuming cooked food.

The TV host expained the joy she felt feeding her baby something she said could give for anything.

“Our Baby Gal is 6 MONTHS TODAY. We have started having porridge and uwiiii the excitement and the shock at the same time 🙆🏻‍♀️ tunafight na vijiko, Jasmine wants to lift the bowl, she wants to chew the spoon🤭 I love this season and I would not trade it for anything. Happy 6 Months,” she wrote on her Instagram.

The celebrity couple who welcomed their baby in April 25, 2022 introduced her to the world after keeping her face off social media since birth.

After birth, Ekirapa said that their baby girl fits perfectly everything she ever dreamed of and even more.

“It is everything I ever dreamed of and more. It’s in the little snuggles, the way she releases herself on me in complete trust, the way she stretches herself on my chest as I burp her, the list is endless. I am in love beyond words and since pictures are worth a thousand words, here you go,” Ekirapa wrote.

Tokodi on the other hand appreciated the new role his wife had acquired saying he was proud of her.

"To my beautiful Grace, watching you become a mother today was one the greatest joys of my life ,We made an angel. Honey. I love you from here to Loiyangalani to malakisi and back.

Grace Ekirapa holding her baby
Grace Ekirapa holding her baby My honey Pascal & I can’t stop staring at the beauty we made – Grace Ekirapa talks motherhood Pulse Live Kenya

"To my little princess , I'm proud of many things in my life, but today, holding you in my arms, holding your tiny finger, being your father, Sharing a birthday with you.... will forever top the list, I will always be here for you ," Pascal wrote

Ekirapa lost their first child before they were blessed with their daughter.

