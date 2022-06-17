RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Grace Kuria celebrates late dad's birthday with special memory

Miriam Mwende

BBC presenter Grace Kuria Kanja

BBC journalist Grace Kuria Kanja has celebrate her late father's 56th birthday with a post sharing a fond memory of her dad.

The She Word presenter recounted how her dad stepped in when her TV feature was abruptly cancelled and she got disappointed.

"Today I remember the first time my feature story 'died' (it was rescheduled), I had already informed people that it would air, you called and I was crying and you asked, 'Sasa hiyo ndiyo inafanya ulie?', 'Eeh daddy ata tulikuwa tushaambia watu wawatch', and you said, 'Usijali, nitawaambia imekuwa rescheduled.'

"And you did just that! You covered me, you had my back, you always have. I love you. Happy 56th in Heaven," Mrs Kanja fondly recalled.

BBC presenter Grace Kuria Kanja Pulse Live Kenya

The birthday celebration comes nearly a month after the journalist marked six years since her father passed away.

A proud daughter, Grace has been keen to commemorate her father and the legacy he left behind, crediting him for her staunch spirituality.

"6 years of remembering what a great father you were... your warmth and love... what a present you were dad. 6 years of thanking God for the years He gave you to us... knowing that some day we shall meet again," she posted on May 28, 2022.

In April 2022, Grace and her now-husband, Joseph Kanja tied the knot in a lavish ceremony that was attended by close friends and family.

BBC journalist Grace Kuria with hubby Joseph Kanja during their Ruracio ceremony held in Murang'a
BBC journalist Grace Kuria with hubby Joseph Kanja during their Ruracio ceremony held in Murang'a Pulse Live Kenya

The two had kept their relationship private only going public with photos of their engagement ceremony in December 2021.

It is assumed that they met when they both worked at the Standard Media Group.

Miriam Mwende

