“Sowairina At Home🤍A new series born from my love for beautiful spaces & probably watching too much @hgtv 😁Here’s the first episode courtesy of @mividahomeske located at Garden City! Offering 3bedroom, 2bed & 1bed apartments.This is the Show House as the development is under construction to be completed by 2022! But I’ll allow the team to tell us more on the next episode for now here’s a short tour😊.nVideography by @sombo_kipsmthn”

Grace Msalame launches new Property Show Pulse Live Kenya

Grace has had a track record of reality shows, in specific, Unscripted by Grace which is a show that invites people talking about inspirational, real-life stories.

Career

Grace Msalame started off as a TV presenter at only 19 years and managed to curve a niche for herself in the ever competitive media industry.

Starting of her journey at KTN, Grace went on to host Straight Up from 2005 to 2007. Afterwards, she left the station to pursue a degree at Daystar University.

A year into her studies, KTN re-called her to host Art Scene and when the show ended, she moved to Capital FM, where she worked as a radio presenter.

Fashion

In March 2020, Msalame launched her own cloth line brand dubbed Sowairina by Vivo in partnership with Vivo woman.