Fitness coach turns heads on the streets of Kampala [Watch]

The sight of this energetic man walking confidently shirtless through the streets has ignited a mix of emotions among his peers, leaving an indelible mark on those who bear witness.

The scene is a tapestry of reactions, envious glances from his male counterparts, and intrigued gazes from the women he encounters.

Pulse Live Kenya

His presence seems to have a magnetic effect, drawing attention and sparking conversations.

It's as if the atmosphere itself has shifted to accommodate the aura of confidence he exudes.

Known in the online realm as 'Grandson' on TikTok, he has artfully documented his shirtless sojourns through the city.

Clad in nothing but blue jeans or a black pair of trousers, his well-sculpted six-pack and striking features form a tableau that captures the essence of self-assuredness.

His choice of attire, or lack thereof, is a statement in itself, an assertion of his comfort with his own body and an invitation for others to embrace their individuality.

Beyond the visuals, there's an intriguing backstory to Grandson. A fitness coach and a dedicated rugby enthusiast, his journey extends far beyond the superficial.

His videos are more than just alluring visuals, they're a manifestation of his passions and a testament to the power of personal branding in the digital age.

The captions that accompany his posts, in which he playfully seeks suggestions for his next path, reveal a personality that's as engaging as it is captivating.

Social media reactions

STEVEE I can't tell if the women like it or not, but the man definitely does.

zeeconsoles This gentleman has to be found by a well-established sponsorship HIS LIKE A GOD FROM ANOTHER PLANET!

Tuyala Bernardo They are probably wondering why he doesn't have a shirt on.

Rae Laeh Ok but can we talk about how stunning the woman carrying all those purses is.

user39086004845998 Husband material tjo Wena "tall dark chocolate handsome is a person"

Carol Njagi It be always the men who are more captured by your sight.

Max.dabo My guy here na Africa no be Europe. I rest my case.