The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Fitness coach turns heads on the streets of Kampala [Watch]

Fabian Simiyu

Commanding attention with his shirtless presence, a fitness coach takes to the streets of Kampala, capturing the city's fascination and sparking conversations.

Shirtless fitness coach strolling in Kampala
Shirtless fitness coach strolling in Kampala

Amidst the bustling cityscape of Kampala, an individual has emerged as a catalyst for intrigue and fascination with his unconventional approach to urban fashion.

Recommended articles

The sight of this energetic man walking confidently shirtless through the streets has ignited a mix of emotions among his peers, leaving an indelible mark on those who bear witness.

The scene is a tapestry of reactions, envious glances from his male counterparts, and intrigued gazes from the women he encounters.

Fitness coach strolling in Kampala
Fitness coach strolling in Kampala Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Julian Edelman Shared a Shirtless Practice Photo Looking Shredded

His presence seems to have a magnetic effect, drawing attention and sparking conversations.

It's as if the atmosphere itself has shifted to accommodate the aura of confidence he exudes.

Known in the online realm as 'Grandson' on TikTok, he has artfully documented his shirtless sojourns through the city.

Clad in nothing but blue jeans or a black pair of trousers, his well-sculpted six-pack and striking features form a tableau that captures the essence of self-assuredness.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 6 things that you should never do at the gym

His choice of attire, or lack thereof, is a statement in itself, an assertion of his comfort with his own body and an invitation for others to embrace their individuality.

Beyond the visuals, there's an intriguing backstory to Grandson. A fitness coach and a dedicated rugby enthusiast, his journey extends far beyond the superficial.

His videos are more than just alluring visuals, they're a manifestation of his passions and a testament to the power of personal branding in the digital age.

ADVERTISEMENT

The captions that accompany his posts, in which he playfully seeks suggestions for his next path, reveal a personality that's as engaging as it is captivating.

STEVEE I can't tell if the women like it or not, but the man definitely does.

zeeconsoles This gentleman has to be found by a well-established sponsorship HIS LIKE A GOD FROM ANOTHER PLANET!

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuyala Bernardo They are probably wondering why he doesn't have a shirt on.

Rae Laeh Ok but can we talk about how stunning the woman carrying all those purses is.

user39086004845998 Husband material tjo Wena "tall dark chocolate handsome is a person"

Carol Njagi It be always the men who are more captured by your sight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Max.dabo My guy here na Africa no be Europe. I rest my case.

Billi H It's mostly men that are paying attention to this model. He is very nice to look at.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Fitness coach turns heads on the streets of Kampala [Watch]

Fitness coach turns heads on the streets of Kampala [Watch]

Kennedy Rapudo opens up about his lucrative travel company earning him millions

Kennedy Rapudo opens up about his lucrative travel company earning him millions

Reason behind cancellation of Akothee's Ng'iya Girls invitation

Reason behind cancellation of Akothee's Ng'iya Girls invitation

I lost Sh180,000 supporting his dreams - Anne Stella Karimi shares

I lost Sh180,000 supporting his dreams - Anne Stella Karimi shares

Kwambox bashes Diamond for hating on Burna Boy's vocals

Kwambox bashes Diamond for hating on Burna Boy's vocals

Nadia Mukami explains decision to exclude Arrow Bwoy from her project

Nadia Mukami explains decision to exclude Arrow Bwoy from her project

Awilo Longomba retires drink on Ritah Dancehall's backside on sailing excursion

Awilo Longomba retires drink on Ritah Dancehall's backside on sailing excursion

Willy Paul celebrates as his song makes it to the playlist at Ghanaian royal wedding

Willy Paul celebrates as his song makes it to the playlist at Ghanaian royal wedding

President Ruto's mother steps out in style for MP's birthday party [Photos]

President Ruto's mother steps out in style for MP's birthday party [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kamene Goro & her husband, DJ Bonez

Kamene walks out on DJ Bonez after he defended ex-girlfriend in a show

Diana Marua

Diana Marua: I made out with another guy while my boyfriend was driving

'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire and her ex-partner Dan Sonko

'Sultana' actor Winnie Bwire reaffirms ex-fiancé's words 1 month after announcing split

Caroline Mutoko during her farewell ceremony at Radio Africa offices on August 3, 2023

How Caroline Mutoko's last day at Radio Africa was made special