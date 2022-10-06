RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Tazama' - Guardian releases new jam featuring an upcoming artist [Video]

Masia Wambua

The music doctor as he calls himself features an upcoming artist, Sophie Quinn

Musicians Guardian and Sophie Quinn
Kenyan musician Guardian has released a new jam Tazama featuring an upcoming artist, Sophie Quinn.

The Randa song singer who has done a number of cover songs featured the young talent in the new jam which was produced by 7 Heaven Music.

Guardian starts off the song with his singing mastery in Swahili as Sophie takes over from his in English. Each does a verse as the two pave way for each other throughout the song and at some time join together their voices bringing out a sweet melody.

Guardian Angel
Guardian Angel claps back at critics

The song is a cover of the hymn song Tazama which has also been done by other musicians but Guardian who loves fast music with a ragga taste went in his direction and gave it the beat.

The dance moves are also well choreographed and at some point, Guardian, Sophie, and Esther Musila, the wife of the musician also join in the dance moves.

The two especially Guardian have been sharing the journey of their video production on their social media platforms. Esther Musila her wife was also accompanying them on most of the shooting days according to the clips that Guardian Angel shared.

Sophie Quinn
Guardian Angel introduces 1st artiste signed under his record label 7 Heaven Music

Unlike Guardian Angel who has over 30 songs under his name, the upcoming artist has two songs, Intentional and Testimony that have been uploaded on her YouTube channel one of which is a lyrics video.

Guardian angel is one of the Kenyan gospel musicians who like keeping a low-key life despite being a high-profile celebrity.

The award-winning gospel singer whose real name is Peter Omwaka introduced the first artiste signed under his record label 7 Heaven Music in June this year after the two released a collabo together.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
